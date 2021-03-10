THURSDAY
JAPAN-NUCLEAR (Suttsu, Japan) — Deep anxiety remains in Japan 10 years after an immense earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three nuclear reactors in Fukushima prefecture, the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. The black mark left on Japan’s nuclear industry has profound implications for the country’s ability to power the world’s third-largest economy while also meeting its obligations to combat climate change. By Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno.
CHINA-TECH (Undated) — China is freeing up tens of billions of dollars for its tech industry to borrow. It is cataloging the sectors where the United States or others could cut off access to crucial technologies. And when its leaders released their most important economic plans last week, they laid out their ambitions to become an innovation superpower beholden to none. By Paul Mozur and Steven Lee Myers.
PAPER-SOURCE-BANKRUPTCY (Undated) — Paper Source, the stationery chain with 158 stores, is the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, a process companies have used to keep their brands alive while getting out of store leases and cutting debt. The difference with Paper Source is that vendors say the company placed significant new orders for cards and gifts in the run-up to the filing. Now, it is unclear how much money the vendors, largely creative women who run small businesses on their own or with a handful of employees, will recoup. By Sapna Maheshwari.
ROBLOX-IPO (Undated) — The pandemic’s booming effect on video game makers was on display this week as Roblox, a gaming platform aimed at children, went public. Roblox opened its first day of trading Wednesday at $64.50 a share, up more than 43% from a reference price of $45 that was set Tuesday. The company’s performance was another sign of an increasingly hot initial public offering market, and of the euphoria over video gaming in general. By Kellen Browning.
—
CONGRESS-STIMULUS (Washington) — Congress gave final approval Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s sweeping, nearly $1.9 trillion stimulus package, as Democrats acted over unified Republican opposition to push through an emergency pandemic aid plan that included a vast expansion of the country’s social safety net. By a vote of 220-211, the House passed the measure and cleared it for Biden’s signature, cementing one of the largest injections of federal aid since the Great Depression. By Emily Cochrane.
ECON-INFLATION (Undated) — While the Biden administration’s stimulus bill made its way through Congress, proponents insisted that funneling $1.9 trillion to households and businesses wouldn’t unleash inflation. Officials at the Fed, responsible for balancing the job needs of Americans with price pressures that could erode their buying power, have said there is little cause for worry. Yet as the legislation moved toward the finish line, inflation prospects increasingly influenced political commentary and Wall Street trading. By Nelson D. Schwartz and Jeanna Smialek.
STIMULUS-MIDDLE-CLASS (Washington) — The economic relief plan that is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk has been billed as the United States’ most ambitious anti-poverty initiative in a generation. But inside the $1.9 trillion package, there are plenty of perks for the middle class, too. Whether they are direct stimulus payments, an array of tax benefits or an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, the bill will bring a big economic lift to middle-income families. By Alan Rappeport.
NY-PANDEMIC-SCENES (New York) — New York City, the country’s largest metropolis and an engine of the U.S. economy, is more than just another victim of the coronavirus. It is a canvas upon which nearly every element of the pandemic played out, from the collapse in tourism and employment to the rise in crime and the strain on city services. The New York Times spent months documenting the changing city as its economy frayed and split during the pandemic. By Ashley Gilbertson and Nelson D. Schwartz.
JOURNALIST-PROTEST-ACQUITTAL (Undated) — An Iowa jury acquitted a journalist Wednesday in a highly unusual trial of a reporter who was arrested last spring as she covered a protest against racism and police violence. Andrea Sahouri, a public safety reporter for The Des Moines Register, was arrested May 31 while covering a sometimes chaotic demonstration in Des Moines. By Katie Robertson and Rachel Abrams.
VACCINE-MISINFORMATION-MINORITIES (Undated) — Black and Hispanic communities, which were hit harder by the pandemic and whose vaccination rates are lagging that for white people, are confronting vaccine conspiracy theories, rumors and misleading news reports on social media outlets. Some activists are going door to door to counter it. By Sheera Frenkel.
DIGITAL-IMPERSONATIONS (Undated) — To those fearful of a future in which real videos are indistinguishable from forgeries, two recent developments might have seemed alarming. A tool that allows old photographs to be animated, and viral videos of a Tom Cruise impersonation, renewed attention to the potential of synthetic media, which could lead to significant improvements in the advertising and entertainment industries. But the technology could also be used to raise doubts about legitimate videos and to create "deepfake" pornography. By Daniel Victor.
TECH-TIP (Undated) — If you’re planning a move, you can do a lot of prep work to make the eventual unpacking and decorating go more smoothly. (And if you’ve already made a visit to your new home to take photos and measurements, use that information.) With 3D models and augmented reality apps, you can lay out your rooms, select a color scheme and even sample virtual furniture. Here’s a guide. By J.D. Biersdorfer.
RUSSIA-TWITTER (Moscow) — The Russian government said Wednesday it was slowing access to Twitter, accusing the social network of failing to remove illegal content and signaling that the Kremlin is escalating its offensive against American internet companies that have long provided a haven for freedom of expression. It was a landmark step that did not go off without a hitch: As media regulators tried to slow access to Twitter, dozens of government websites went offline for about an hour, a crash some experts said most likely stemmed from a technical glitch in the state’s move against the social network. By Anton Troianovski and Andrew E. Kramer.
FULFILLMENT-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — The Amazon depicted in “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America,” by Alec MacGillis, is both a cause and a metaphor. It’s an actual engine behind the regional inequality that has made parts of the United States “incomprehensible to one another,” he writes. And not just because most of the jobs don’t pay much, though that’s part of it. The company also exacerbates economic concentration, funneling money into wealthier parts of the country. Review by Jennifer Szalai.
—
