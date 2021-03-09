Here are the top food features from The New York Times News Service for Wednesday, March 10. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
FOOD [“d” news file]
CALIF-BAGELS (Los Angeles) — To be clear: Emily Winston’s bagels are some of the finest New York-style bagels I’ve ever tasted. They just happen to be made in Berkeley, California. And it’s not an anomaly. Winston, 43, is part of a West Coast bagel boom, one of many bakers tinkering and excelling with regional styles. Critic's Notebook by Tejal Rao.
With photos XNYT163-172. Page 1 refer.
[Story first moved Monday, March 8, at 5:57 p.m. ET.]
POUR-FUTURE (Undated) — If anybody still saw the American restaurant business through a romantic haze, the last year has blown it away. The pandemic, along with national reckonings over racism and sexual harassment, have revealed dysfunctional, fragile businesses that largely depend on workers living paycheck to paycheck. Along with the hard questions that will have to be considered as the restaurant industry resurrects itself, it seems almost frivolous to ask: How will wine fit in when this is over? The Pour by Eric Asimov.
With photos XNYT140-145.
[Story first moved Monday, March 8, at 5:38 p.m. ET.]
GOOD-APPETITE (Undated) — Packed with good-for-you ingredients like whole grains, nuts and seeds, a breakfast cookie is meant to be healthful and substantial, something to fill an empty belly rather than a whimsical sweet to tempt a full one. Then I brought home some breakfast cookies from Frenchette Bakery in New York, and I saw that I was wrong. By Melissa Clark. With recipe.
With photos XNYT196-198.
[Story first moved Monday, March 8, at 10:57 p.m. ET.]
NY-RESTAURANT-REVIEW (New York) — As a general rule, the better the pizza, the greater the damage it suffers in confinement. Over the past year, when far more pies than normal have been packed for takeout and delivery, some pizzerias have had to adapt. Two in particular — one older, one pandemic-new — craft memorable pizzas that can travel with almost no discernible wear and tear. Review by Pete Wells.
With photos XNYT84-87. Page 1 refer.
[Review first moved Monday, March 8, at 10:57 p.m. ET.]
SAVORY-SWALLOWS (Undated) — Swallows, as they’re called in English, are a broad category of cooked starchy vegetables and grains that are pounded or kneaded until soft and elastic. Perhaps the term most often heard in America is fufu. Despite the subtle differences among swallows in West Africa and beyond, eating this dish leads the way to the very heart of a culinary experience. By Yewande Komolafe. With recipe.
With photos XNYT193-195.
GHOST-KITCHEN-BRANDS (Undated) — MrBeast Burger is not quite what most of us think of as a chain, or even a restaurant. In exchange for a cut of sales revenue, the brand supplies the name, logo, menu, recipes and publicity images to any restaurant owner with the space and staff to make burgers as a side hustle. In the delivery app era, the ghost franchise can be a lifeline for the independent restaurateur, a way to make thousands of dollars a month in a devastating time. It can also be a liability, exploding the marketplace in ways that serve big brands more than small businesses. By Marissa Conrad.
With photos XNYT108-110.
[Story first moved Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5:21 p.m. ET.]—
For information and repeats, email newsservice@nytimes.com.
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]