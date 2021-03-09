NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Wednesday, March 10. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService
VACCINE-ROLLOUT-RULES (Undated) — In the initial months of the COVID vaccine rollout, states sought to balance between prioritizing the elderly, who are most likely to die from the virus, and people in professions most likely to be exposed to it. Under recommendations from the CDC, people with underlying medical conditions, like Type 2 diabetes or cancer, which have been associated with an increased risk for severe virus symptoms, were slated to come next. But with demand still outstripping the nation’s vaccine supply, a new skirmish has emerged over which health problems to prioritize. By Amy Harmon and Danielle Ivory.
—VIRUS-EMPLOYMENT (Undated) — The economy has greatly improved from the worst months of job loss last spring, but millions of people are still out of work. And neither the initial losses nor the subsequent gains have been spread evenly. By Ella Koeze.
ACTORS-HEALTH-COVERAGE (Undated) — Across the nation, thousands of actors, musicians, dancers and other entertainment industry workers are losing their health insurance or being saddled with higher costs in the midst of a global health crisis. Many of the more than two dozen performers interviewed by The New York Times said that they felt abandoned for much of the year — both by their unions and by what many described as America’s broken health care system. Some are angry. By Matt Stevens and Jeremy Fassler.
ECON-LAWMAKERS (Undated) — American political leaders have learned a few things in the past 12 years, since the nation was last trying to claw its way out of an economic hole. Leaders of both parties have become more willing to use their power to extract the nation from economic crisis, taking a primary role for managing the ups and downs of the economy that they ceded for much of the past four decades, most notably in the period after the 2008 global financial crisis. Upshot by Neil Irwin.
VA-CAPITOL-OFFICERS (Rocky Mount, Va.) — One sunny day last spring, Bridgette Craighead was dancing the Electric Slide with three police officers in the grass next to the farmers’ market. It was the first Black Lives Matter protest this rural Virginia county had ever had, and Craighead, a 29-year-old hairdresser, had organized it. She did not see the officers around Rocky Mount much after that. But in early January, someone sent her a photograph. It showed two of the officers posing inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day the building was stormed by Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters. By Sabrina Tavernise.
ROYALS-FIRM (Undated) — When Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, referred to the British royal family as “the Firm” in the couple’s dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, she evoked an institution that is as much a business as a fairy tale. The term is often linked to Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, who popularized its use. But it dates farther back, to the queen’s father, King George VI, who was once reported to have declared, “We’re not a family. We’re a firm.” By Mark Landler.
— SWM-COACHES-ABUSE (Undated) — Elite synchronized swimmers routinely endure bullying, harassment and psychological abuse from male and female coaches, more than 100 current and former athletes from more than a dozen countries have said in interviews with The New York Times and other news organizations, and in social media postings and blogs. With the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics approaching in July, artistic swimming, as the sport is now known, finds itself awash in scandal that burst into public view recently in Canada and in a handful of other countries. By Jeré Longman and Gillian R. Brassil.
SCHUMER-POLITICS (Washington) — Sen. Chuck Schumer’s dream job of majority leader has come with huge challenges and a practically nonexistent margin for error. Schumer rose to power on the strength of his skills as a party messenger and a relentless campaign strategist, not his talent as a legislative tactician. Now it falls to him to maneuver President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda through a polarized, 50-50 Senate without one vote to spare, navigating between the progressive and moderate factions in his party in the face of a Republican opposition that is more determined than ever. By Luke Broadwater.
LEFTOVER-VACCINE-APP (Undated) — In the hustle to score an elusive vaccine appointment, the leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore. Extra shots — which must be used within hours once taken out of cold storage — have been doled out to drugstore customers buying midnight snacks, people who are friends with nurses and those who show up at closing time at certain grocery stores and pharmacies. Now, a New York-based startup is aiming to add some order to the rush for leftover doses. Dr. B, as the company is known, is matching vaccine providers who find themselves with extra vaccines to people who are willing to get one at a moment’s notice. By Katie Thomas.
JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-NURSE (Undated) — In the years since Fukushima was struck by a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami, setting off a triple meltdown at a nuclear power plant, many of Rina Tsugawa's peers have left for jobs in Tokyo and other cities, an outflow common to rural Japan but accelerated by the disaster in Fukushima. Tsugawa has different plans. After graduating this month from nursing school, she ultimately wants to return to her hometown to care for the aging residents who helped raise her. By Motoko Rich, Makiko Inoue and Noriko Hayashi.
AFGHAN-LOCAL-CEASEFIRE (Panjwai, Afghanistan) — For a brief moment in a small patch of southern Afghanistan, the war has stopped. After weeks of negotiations, the mayor of Panjwai said a 10-day cease-fire would begin Sunday morning. There was no formal announcement or major decree, nor was there any involvement from the international community. Instead, the cease-fire was the culmination of a grassroots movement led by farmers and townspeople exhausted after more than 40 years of war and the recent escalation of fighting in their district. By Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Taimoor Shah and Fahim Abed.
LUNG-CANCER-SCREENING (Undated) — New guidelines from medical experts will nearly double the number of people in the United States who are advised to have yearly CT scans to screen for lung cancer, and will include many more African Americans and women than in the past. The disease is the leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, and the goal of the expanded screening is to find it early enough to cure it in more people at high risk because of smoking. In those individuals, annual CT scans can reduce the risk of death from the cancer by 20% to 25%, large studies have found. By Denise Grady.
REPUBS-TRUMP-DISPUTE (Washington) — Angry at his critics in the party and seeking to keep his options for raising money open, former president Donald Trump is trying to take charge of the online fundraising juggernaut he helped create. By Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman.
OBIT-MUDD (Undated) — Roger Mudd, the anchorman who delivered the news and narrated documentaries with an urbane edge for three decades on CBS, NBC and PBS and conducted a 1979 interview that undermined the presidential hopes of Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, died on Tuesday at his home in McLean, Virginia. He was 93. By Robert D. McFadden.
NY-RESTAURANT-REVIEW (New York) — As a general rule, the better the pizza, the greater the damage it suffers in confinement. Over the past year, when far more pies than normal have been packed for takeout and delivery, some pizzerias have had to adapt. Two in particular — one older, one pandemic-new — craft memorable pizzas that can travel with almost no discernible wear and tear. Review by Pete Wells.
CALIF-BAGELS (Los Angeles) — To be clear: Emily Winston’s bagels are some of the finest New York-style bagels I’ve ever tasted. They just happen to be made in Berkeley, California. And it’s not an anomaly. Winston, 43, is part of a West Coast bagel boom, one of many bakers tinkering and excelling with regional styles. Critic's Notebook by Tejal Rao.
SORKIN-COLUMN (Undated) — At a time when companies and investors increasingly say they are focused on climate and sustainability issues, some of them may be about to collide with the reality of another financial trend, one currently worth about $1 trillion: Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has become inescapable. But depending on which study you read, the annual carbon emissions from the electricity required to mine Bitcoin and process its transactions are equal to the amount emitted by all of New Zealand. Or Argentina. By Andrew Ross Sorkin.
SMALL-BUSINESS-RELIEF (Undated) — The latest revision of the Paycheck Protection Program appeared to be a victory for the most vulnerable small businesses, offering more generous relief to companies like solo ventures that were eligible for only tiny loans — or none at all. If only they could take advantage of the changes. The Small Business Administration updated its systems only Friday, and with just three weeks before the program is set to expire, some lenders say there just isn’t enough time to adapt to the changes. By Stacy Cowley.
FBN-CONCUSSIONS-DISCRIMINATION (Undated) — The judge overseeing the landmark NFL concussion settlement ordered a mediator to look into concerns about the league’s use of separate scoring curves — one for Black athletes, another for white players — used by doctors to evaluate dementia-related claims that retired players say discriminated against hundreds if not thousands of Black players. The mediation between the NFL and the lawyers representing the 20,000 or so retired players covered in the settlement comes after two retired Black players, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, sued for an end to the practice of race-normed benchmarks to assess their claims of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. By Ken Belson.
ROCKWELL-PAINTING (Undated) — Charlotte Sorenson was riffling through a newspaper one morning in December when she recognized someone in a gallery advertisement for a Norman Rockwell painting that she had not seen in years: herself. There she was, a teenager in a cluster of schoolmates in graduation-day caps and gowns. Rockwell had called the painting “Bright Future for Banking.” Sorenson, who is 81 and lives in Boulder, Colorado, had posed for Rockwell when she was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. By James Barron.
SWIFT-SONGWRITING (Undated) — “Folklore,” the album that earned Taylor Swift five of her six Grammy nominations, is stocked with references to the specific, often-denigrated wisdom of teenagers. Like her contemporary Adele, Swift seems to enjoy time-stamping her music, sometimes presenting it like a public-facing scrapbook that will always remind her what it felt like to be a certain age — even if, with their millions of fans and armfuls of Grammys, neither of these women are exactly typical. Critic's Notebook by Lindsay Zoladz.
