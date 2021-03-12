NEW YORK TIMES stories for Page 1, Saturday, March 13. To reach The New York Times News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
NY-CUOMO-CONGRESS (Undated) — A raft of powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying that Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern amid a series of multiplying scandals. Cuomo, facing an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, rejected the calls for him to step down, telling reporters that he would not resign or bow to “cancel culture.” By Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Jesse McKinley.
DEMS-METOO (Undated) — Until recently, the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were mostly in the realm of sexual harassment, and Democratic voters have expressed reluctance to end a career over such accusations without an investigation, according to interviews and exchanges with dozens of them this week. Four years into the #MeToo movement, there’s little consensus among Democrats on the appropriate process for handling such claims or the punishment for them. Many believe that former President Donald Trump never paid a political price after being accused of far worse treatment of women. By Lisa Lerer.
— CLIMATE-GULF-STREAM (Undated) — A spate of studies suggests the warming atmosphere may be weakening deep ocean currents in a portion of the Gulf Stream in the North Atlantic. The consequences could include faster sea level rise, stronger hurricanes and reduced rainfall. By Moises Velasquez-Manoff and Jeremy White.
BIDEN-VACCINE-SUPPLY (Washington) — President Joe Biden, under pressure to donate excess coronavirus vaccines to needy nations, announced a partnership Friday at the so-called Quad Summit with Japan, India and Australia to expand global vaccine manufacturing capacity. Biden has a lot of work ahead of him domestically to make good on the promises he has made in recent days — that enough vaccine doses will exist by the end of May to inoculate every American adult and that by July 4, if Americans continue to follow public health guidance, life should be returning to a semblance of normalcy. Vaccine supply appears on track to fulfill those goals. By Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Michael Crowley.
— BIDEN-VIRUS-OUTLOOK (Washington) — Having used a national television address to offer Americans a bit of hope regarding vaccine supply and financial relief, President Joe Biden now faces daunting challenges that will determine whether he succeeds in making good on that promise. Biden will have a chance to win additional support from a weary public that is eager to cast off pandemic burdens — but raising expectations creates risks for a new president who faces potential roadblocks that could undermine the public’s confidence and create openings for Republicans. By Michael D. Shear.
NEV-UNEMPLOYMENT (Las Vegas) — It is hard to remember the exuberance that prevailed in Nevada a year ago, as presidential hopefuls traipsed through the state for the Democratic caucuses. A year into the pandemic, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate among large cities, with more than 10% out of work, and over the past year the workforce in Nevada has lost more income than in any other state. And for those scraping to get by, the promise of another stimulus payment has not relieved the anxiety of knowing that, no matter how much it helps, it will almost certainly fall short. By Jennifer Medina.
— BROADWAY-PANDEMIC-YEAR (New York) — One year ago, the grim news that Broadway was shutting down was sweeping through the theater district. But on Friday, the anniversary of the day their beloved industry shut its doors, Broadway singers, dancers, actors and front-of-house staffers gathered in Times Square to perform live for a small audience of industry insiders and passers-by. The pop-up show, featuring stars like André De Shields, was part concert, part rally — and full of excitement as reopenings may be on the horizon. By Julia Jacobs.
MINN-FLOYD-SETTLEMENT (Undated) — The family of George Floyd, the Black man whose death set off a wave of protests after a video showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May, has settled a lawsuit against Minneapolis for $27 million, city officials said Friday. The settlement, among the largest in a case of police misconduct, was announced as Derek Chauvin, the former officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, sat less than a mile away in a courtroom where jurors were being chosen for his trial on a second-degree murder charge. By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs.
YAZIDI-CHILDREN-REUNITE (Faysh Khabur Border Crossing, Iraq) — A secret handoff on the Syrian-Iraqi border last week was so far the only reunion of Yazidi women from Iraq and the children they had while sexually enslaved by their Islamic State captors. The plight of these women, who survived almost unimaginable horrors in five years of captivity, is one of the least-known footnotes in the story of the Islamic State’s conquest of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014. To the traumatized Yazidi community, a small religious minority in northern Iraq, the children are a direct link to the Islamic State fighters who slaughtered thousands of Yazidis and captured 6,000 more. By Jane Arraf.
SENEGAL-FISHING-ACTIVIST (Thiaroye-Sur-Mer, Senegal) — Her son’s death in 2006 set Yayi Bayam Diouf on a course that has led to a plethora of awards for community activism. But that came later. Diouf, 62, says she felt drawn to the sea and began thinking of leaving her office job to fish. Yet she faced resistance in the form of Senegal's patriarchal culture, which expected women to stay in the home and men to work outside. The Saturday Profile by Aida Alami.
MEXICO-MARIJUANA (Mexico City) — Lawmakers in Mexico are on the verge of legalizing recreational marijuana, with promoters hoping for new jobs and tax revenue created by the cannabis industry. But economists and industry analysts warn against expecting much monetary benefit, citing relatively low domestic demand and little chance of exporting the product. By Oscar Lopez.
CAPITOL-SECURITY (Washington) — Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly agitating to scale back the security measures put in place around the Capitol in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, intensifying a debate over how to balance safety concerns and public access to a building that is a symbol of democracy. But law enforcement officials fear new threats. By Luke Broadwater.
CALIF-BLACK-RESTITUTION (Undated) — Willa and Charles Bruce were among the first Black people to settle in Manhattan Beach, California, but the city shut down their thriving resort in 1924. Now, Los Angeles County officials are considering returning the land to their descendants. By Jacey Fortin.
STIMULUS-STATE-TAXES (Washington) — A last-minute change in the $1.9 trillion economic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law this week includes a provision that could temporarily prevent states that receive government aid from cutting taxes. The restriction is intended to ensure states use federal funds to keep local economies humming and avoid budget cuts — not simply use the money to subsidize tax cuts. The provision is causing alarm among some local officials, who see the move as federal overreach. By Alan Rappeport.
ELECTRIC-CARS-OUTLOOK (Undated) — Around the world, governments and automakers are focused on selling newer, cleaner electric vehicles as a key solution to climate change. Yet it could take years, if not decades, before the technology has a drastic effect on greenhouse gas emissions. One reason for that? It will take a long time for all the existing gasoline-powered vehicles on the road to reach the end of their life spans. By Brad Plumer, Nadja Popovich and Blacki Migliozzi.
CALIF-DESERTX-BIENNIAL (Palm Springs, Calif.) — Even in the best of years, Desert X, which commissions site-specific public art in and around Palm Springs, has a hard time raising money to realize its projects. Yet while bigger and better-organized destination exhibitions have punted on their plans since the pandemic struck, the biennial opens this weekend. The biennial is smaller than usual, with a more compact footprint. It features work by several international artists, with most artworks rooted in some sense of place. By Jori Finkel.
BKC-VIRUS (Undated) — Two of college basketball’s marquee powers, Kansas and Virginia, withdrew from their conference tournaments Friday because of coronavirus cases, imperiling their prospects to contend for a national championship in a season defined by the pandemic. The hasty exits, one day after Duke and North Carolina A&T pulled out of conference tournaments, deepened the sense that the sport’s greatest disruptions this March are not rising from on-court upsets but from virus complications. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
BBA-CLEVELAND-TRADEMARK (Undated) — After decades of resisting calls to change their name, the Cleveland Indians announced last July that they would discuss the future of their moniker in the wake of intensified calls for social reform throughout the country. Within days, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office received several trademark filings for potential new names. Among them was an early favorite option among oddsmakers: the Cleveland Spiders. But the request didn’t come from anyone representing the baseball team. By James Wagner.
—
