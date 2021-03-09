Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Wednesday, March 10. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
ACTORS-HEALTH-COVERAGE (Undated) — Across the nation, thousands of actors, musicians, dancers and other entertainment industry workers are losing their health insurance or being saddled with higher costs in the midst of a global health crisis. Many of the more than two dozen performers interviewed by The New York Times said that they felt abandoned for much of the year — both by their unions and by what many described as America’s broken health care system. Some are angry. By Matt Stevens and Jeremy Fassler.
SWIFT-SONGWRITING (Undated) — “Folklore,” the album that earned Taylor Swift five of her six Grammy nominations, is stocked with references to the specific, often-denigrated wisdom of teenagers. Like her contemporary Adele, Swift seems to enjoy time-stamping her music, sometimes presenting it like a public-facing scrapbook that will always remind her what it felt like to be a certain age — even if, with their millions of fans and armfuls of Grammys, neither of these women are exactly typical. Critic's Notebook by Lindsay Zoladz.
ROCKWELL-PAINTING (Undated) — Charlotte Sorenson was riffling through a newspaper one morning in December when she recognized someone in a gallery advertisement for a Norman Rockwell painting that she had not seen in years: herself. There she was, a teenager in a cluster of schoolmates in graduation-day caps and gowns. Rockwell had called the painting “Bright Future for Banking.” Sorenson, who is 81 and lives in Boulder, Colorado, had posed for Rockwell when she was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. By James Barron.
VENUS-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — Critics declare Shirley Hazzard’s recently reissued novel “The Transit of Venus” (1980) a masterpiece while sharing strangely similar stories of first encountering it in youth with confused irritation. The book is about gorgeous and distressing human confidence, the way we march around, plucky protagonists in our minds, armed with horrifyingly partial knowledge of the world and the motivations of those around us. Books of The Times by Parul Sehgal.
ROSE-FILM-REVIEW (Undated) — The wistful animation “Bombay Rose” (streaming on Netflix) paints modern-day Mumbai as an impressionistic cityscape where blurry street merchants hawk blobs that might be marigolds or oranges or heaps of turmeric. It’s as if the director, Gitanjali Rao, sharpens her focus only on the faces of two star-crossed lovers. Review by Amy Nicholson.
BAFTA-NOMINATIONS (London) — “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao’s drama about a middle-aged woman who travels across the United States in a van seeking itinerant work, scored the biggest number of high-profile nominations for this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Oscars. On Tuesday, the film, which stars Frances McDormand, picked up seven nominations for the awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs. It will compete for best film against “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Father” and “The Mauritanian.” By Alex Marshall.
LATINO-MOVIES (Undated) — The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is continuing work it started in January, when it nominated the movie “Selena” for the National Film Registry, with a list of 25 more films it would like to see the registry add. The movies nominated by the caucus last week are from as early as 1982, and they also include films like “Spy Kids” (2001), a comedy featuring a Latino family, and “Frida” (2002), an Oscar-winning movie about the artist Frida Kahlo. By Christina Morales.
EUROPE-THEATER-FANS (Undated) — With most European countries lurching between lockdowns and reopenings over the last year, it has been a disruptive time for the continent’s many theater fans. When theaters open up across Europe, likely in the coming months, they will do so in an increasingly digital world (theaters in a few countries, like Spain, are already open). To find out how the pandemic might affect Europe’s theater scenes, both large and small, we spoke with theatergoers in seven countries. By Thomas Rogers.
