Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Thursday, March 11. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
STAMPS-AUCTION (Undated) — A block of four "Inverted Jenny" stamps from a single sheet — the only one known to exist — will go on display at Sotheby’s in Manhattan on Thursday in preparation for an auction June 8. The quartet, known as the “plate block,” is one of three rarities owned by designer and entrepreneur Stuart Weitzman. The other two items in the auction are the world’s most valuable single stamp, the 1856 One-Cent Magenta from British Guiana, and one of the world’s most valuable coins, a $20 U.S. gold piece that was minted in 1933 and is known as a double eagle. By James Barron.
With photos XNYT127-130.
OSCARS-NOMINATIONS (Undated) — In a normal year, we would have had the Oscars by now. Instead, we’re just getting started. After a marathon awards season lengthened by two months because of the ongoing pandemic, the Oscar nominations will finally be announced Monday at the crack of dawn in Los Angeles. It’s my job to tell you what to expect, but I think even voters aren’t sure what’s in store. The Projectionist by Kyle Buchanan.
DUCHESS-THEATER-REVIEW (Undated) — With uncanny timing and daring theatricality, “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” — now streaming from the Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago — dissects the phenomenon of Black women who, in exchange for privilege, forfeit their ability to speak, or have it taken from them. Review by Jesse Green.
FULFILLMENT-BOOK-REVIEW (Undated) — The Amazon depicted in “Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America,” by Alec MacGillis, is both a cause and a metaphor. It’s an actual engine behind the regional inequality that has made parts of the United States “incomprehensible to one another,” he writes. And not just because most of the jobs don’t pay much, although that’s part of it. The company also exacerbates economic concentration, funneling money into wealthier parts of the country. The result is galloping prosperity for some and unrelenting precarity for others. Books of The Times by Jennifer Szalai.
PARIS-AIDA-TUMULT (Undated) — When Lotte de Beer’s new production of Verdi’s “Aida” recently premiered at the Paris Opera — not to a full house, but an audience online — she was just relieved it was happening. The development of her staging came amid a labor dispute at the Paris Opera that was quickly followed by a full pandemic shutdown and an earlier-than-expected transfer of power in the company’s leadership. And then there is the ideological quagmire into which this “Aida” was born. By Joshua Barone.
With photos XNYT117-119.
NY-SHED-PERFORMANCES (New York) — The New York City arts scene is about to pass another milestone on the road to reopening: The Shed, a large performing arts venue in Hudson Yards, said Wednesday that it would hold a series of indoor performances next month for limited audiences in which everyone has either been tested for the coronavirus or vaccinated against it. By Michael Paulson.
With photo XNYT135.
AUTHOR-COBEN (Ridgewood, N.J.) — Thriller writer Harlan Coben has some free advice for anyone who cares to ask: “If it produces pages: good. If it doesn’t produce pages: bad.” With 32 published books and an estimated 75 million copies in print worldwide, he has produced many pages during the course of his career. For all his success, Coben, 59, remains as unfussy as his favorite writing tip. By Elizabeth A. Harris.
With photos XNYT96-102.
—
For information and repeats, email newsservice@nytimes.com.
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]