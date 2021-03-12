Here are the top culture and entertainment features from The New York Times News Service for Saturday, March 13. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT [“e” news file]
BLACK-ARCHITECTURE-MOMA (New York) — The Black Reconstruction Collective came together during the past year and a half, in tandem with an exhibition now at the Museum of Modern Art called “Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America.” The collective’s members are the 10 architects, artists and designers in the exhibition, which includes some mind-bending, beautiful work, on view through the end of May. But the collective emerged to serve longer-term, more radical goals. Critic's Notebook by Michael Kimmelman.
NJ-DANCE-INDIGENOUS (Undated) — Choreographer Emily Johnson, 44, an Indigenous artist of Yup’ik ancestry, is known for performances that draw on her heritage, gatherings in search of healing and social change. Jedediah Wheeler, the executive director of Peak Performances at Montclair State University in New Jersey, commissioned Johnson to make work in the unlikely home for the avant-garde. But Johnson did not join the roster, suggesting that Peak Performances begin a land acknowledgment by taking a series of steps to recognize the original inhabitants of the area, forge relationships with other Indigenous artists and engage First Nations students on campus. By Brian Seibert.
CALIF-DESERTX-BIENNIAL (Palm Springs, Calif.) — Even in the best of years, Desert X, which commissions site-specific public art in and around Palm Springs, has a hard time raising money to realize its projects. Yet while bigger and better-organized destination exhibitions have punted on their plans since the pandemic struck, the biennial opens this weekend. The biennial is smaller than usual, with a more compact footprint. It features work by several international artists, with most artworks rooted in some sense of place. By Jori Finkel.
THEATER-SHAKESPEARE-DREAM (Undated) — The latest version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream," from the Royal Shakespeare Company, fuses live performance with motion-capture technology, 3D graphics and interactive gaming techniques that let the audience remotely guide Puck through a virtual forest. Titled “Dream,” the 50-minute streamed production promises to bring “a most rare vision” of the play to our screens, to borrow a line from Shakespeare. It will be available to watch online once a day at various times from Friday through March 20. By Holly Williams.
GRAMMYS-LINER-NOTES (Undated) —Since its inception in 1964, the Grammy for best album liner notes has been awarded to just three women — an ongoing inequity that has largely gone unnoticed in a relatively obscure category. The first to break that glass ceiling was the polymathic artist and critic Thulani Davis, who won in 1993 for her luminous and sweeping essay accompanying an Aretha Franklin boxed set. By Daphne A. Brooks.
NY-EXHIBIT-STANDINS (New York) — In exhibition planning, original artworks sit safely in packing crates, or hang elsewhere, while models of them are moved hither and yon with relatively little care so curators and designers can determine their layout in a gallery. Seven maquettes were created for “Alexander Calder: Modern From the Start,” which opens at the Museum of Modern Art on Sunday. And they are among the most detailed stand-ins that the museum has made. By Peter Libbey and Landon Nordeman.
