DAY’S EVENTS
BKC-DUKE-VIRUS (Undated) — Duke University’s men’s basketball team pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season Thursday. The Blue Devils, seeded 10th, were scheduled to play Florida State University, the No. 2 seed, on Thursday evening, but called it off because of a positive test inside Duke’s basketball program. Although Duke (13-11) has struggled this season, the announcement made it final that the university will miss the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament for the first time since 1995. By Alan Blinder and Billy Witz.
OLY-ATHLETES-VACCINES (Undated) — In what amounts to a public relations coup for China and a solution to a problem for the International Olympic Committee, the IOC president, Thomas Bach, announced Thursday that China has agreed to provide coronavirus vaccines for any participant requiring one ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Beijing Winter Games. Bach said the Olympic committee would cover the cost of the vaccines for any Olympic and Paralympic competitors who need them, and that distribution would take place through existing international agencies. By Tariq Panja.
NCAA-TRANSGENDER-STATES (Undated) — More than 500 student athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA, pressing the organization’s leaders to stop holding championship events in states considering bills that would bar transgender athletes — mainly women — from competing in sports divisions that match their gender identity. The NCAA, which moved championships away from North Carolina in 2016 when the state was considering a bill to prevent some transgender people from using the restroom that matched their gender identity, said in a statement in January that it would “closely monitor” such bills related to sports participation. By Gillian R. Brassil.
BKN-LEONARD-SLUR (Undated) — Meyers Leonard, a reserve center for the Miami Heat, has been fined $50,000 and suspended for one week after a clip showed him using an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game on a public livestream. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, called the comments “inexcusable and hurtful” in a statement announcing the punishments. By Sopan Deb.
GLF-PLAYERS (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Sergio Garcia held an early lead Thursday as the first round was suspended at the The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. By Bill Pennington.
FEATURES
JUNIOR-IDITAROD (Big Lake, Alaska) — The Junior Iditarod, the longest race in Alaska for competitors younger than 18, is a chance for young mushers to demonstrate an unusual set of skills. They need to know how to steer a sled, use survival equipment, brave the icy winds and avoid hypothermia. Ten mushers, ages 14 to 17, accepted the challenge on a recent Saturday morning, a week before this year’s Iditarod, an 852-mile race that is now underway. By Marlena Sloss.
BBA-WHITESOX-LARUSSA (Undated) — Tony La Russa, At 76 years old, is back as manager of the Chicago White Sox, the team that fired him in 1986 — before any players on the current 40-man roster were born. The White Sox went 35-25 last season, their best record by winning percentage since 2005, when they won their only championship since Shoeless Joe Jackson roamed the outfield, and La Russa says the roster stacks up favorably even compared with the multiple Hall of Famers he’s coached. On Baseball by Tyler Kepner.
BKC-UCONN (Undated) — While R.J. Cole, a 6-foot-1 redshirt junior point guard from Union, New Jersey, will be making his Big East Tournament debut, his school will be making its return. The University of Connecticut Huskies will play in their first Big East Tournament since 2012 after the school rejoined the conference following seven years in the American Athletic Conference. The league typically does not produce one-and-done level talent, but this year it has several stars, including Villanova sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, UConn sophomore guard James Bouknight and more. By Adam Zagoria.
VOL-ITALY-PREGNANCY (Rome) — When Italian volleyball player Lara Lugli got pregnant, she knew she would lose her job. But when her club refused a request for some pay she claimed was owed to her, she brought a lawsuit. The club responded by accusing her of causing financial damage and ruining her team’s season, triggering outrage across Italy and a national conversation that was a long time coming. The case has been a call to action in a country where many paid female athletes have lacked legal protections against discrimination for decades. By Emma Bubola and Gaia Pianigiani
SAI-CUP-HELICOPTERS (Auckland, New Zealand) — The main attraction for spectators and television viewers at the America’s Cup will always be the AC75s, the sleek racing yachts that can fly above the water on hydrofoils at speeds as high as 60 mph. The event’s scene-stealer this week, though, may be the supporting actor that has been racing them: the helicopter filming the races. Its nail-biting maneuvers, almost always at high speed and sometimes only a few feet above the water, have brought the sheen of a big-budget action movie to what can often be a relatively straightforward sprint. By Serena Solomon.
OBIT-PEARL (Undated) — Mike Pearl, a leading sports producer who shaped CBS’ “The NFL Today” into a must-see pregame show in the 1970s and gave the garrulous former player Charles Barkley a forum on TNT’s NBA studio show in the early 2000s, has died at age 77. Pearl won 16 Sports Emmy Awards, including two for “The NFL Today.” By Richard Sandomir.
OBIT-DOBA (Undated) — Aleksander Doba, a Polish adventurer and national hero who kayaked alone across the Atlantic at the age of 70 while subsisting on his wife’s fortifying plum jam — after having twice paddled solo across the Atlantic when he was in his 60s — has died at age 74 after suffering a pulmonary edema on the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. By Alex Vadukul.
