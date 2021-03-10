Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Thursday, March 11. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
FBN-SALARY-CAP (Undated) — The NFL determined the salary cap for the 2021 season, saying every team will have $182.5 million to spend on player payroll, nearly 8% less than in 2020, when the league’s revenue was cleaved by the coronavirus pandemic. By Ken Belson.
SAI-AMERICAS CUP (Undated) — After a series of preliminary races dominated by Italy, the America’s Cup began in earnest off Auckland, New Zealand, with much more competitive racing on Wednesday. After the first two legs, the challenger, Italy, and the Cup holder, New Zealand, were tied at one race each. In both races, the start was crucial, as it was throughout the qualifying races. By Victor Mather.
HKN-TV-DEAL (Undated) — After an absence of 16 years, the National Hockey League is returning to ESPN. The Walt Disney Co., which owns both ESPN and ABC, announced Wednesday that it had signed a seven-year rights agreement with the NHL, which will begin with the 2021-22 season. By Kevin Draper.
BBO-PITCHING-NINJA (Decatur, Ga.) — Rob Friedman, aka the Pitching Ninja, has a huge social media following, top pitchers who swear by him and deals with ESPN and Major League Baseball. But he insists his efforts to analyze pitchers and post videos on their work, is just a hobby. By Zach Schonbrun.
BBA-YANKEES-BRITTON (Undated) — The New York Yankees acquired Zack Britton in a trade on July 24, 2018. He soon became a mainstay in the bullpen and a leading voice in the clubhouse despite not playing every day. His leadership and his dependability made Tuesday a hard day for the Yankees, as the team announced that Britton, a left-hander, was slated to undergo arthroscopic surgery in the coming days in New York to remove a bone chip from his throwing elbow. Although no timetable was provided for Britton’s return, similar injuries have cost pitchers two or three months. By James Wagner.
ATH-VIRUS-MARATHONS (Undated) — With the pandemic wiping out major running events for most of 2020 and the first half of this year, race organizers have spent the past few months working with health experts and government officials to plan their return. The process involves trying to predict what the world will look like in seven months, because marathons cannot be planned (or trained for) with a few weeks’ notice. It is not an easy task, and organizers say that no matter what plans they announce in the coming weeks and months, everything is subject to change. By Matthew Futterman.
BKN-ALLSTAR (Undated) — The 70th All-Star Game, however you felt about it, was the latest illustration of how deeply the coronavirus pandemic has changed basketball and everything else. Whether to cancel it or not became such a divisive issue because business as usual has been replaced by pandemic life for longer than most of us ever imagined. On Basketball by Marc Stein.
BKN-JAZZ-GOBERT (Undated) — Rudy Gobert has known for some time what was coming this month. Copious coverage of the unhappy anniversary was inevitable, ready or not, one year removed from Gobert’s positive test for the coronavirus on March 11, 2020. Gobert, this March, is clearly in a good place. Despite his modest 14.2 points per game, and winding up as the last of 24 players selected for the All-Star squads, Gobert can stride into Utah’s one-year-later practice session Thursday knowing he has never been a more effective two-way player. By Marc Stein.
SOC-TURKEY-TV (Undated) — A feud between a top Turkish soccer team and the league’s broadcaster has flared up in recent weeks over taped chants. But the fight’s cost could be enormous. Now, it is the latest flashpoint in an increasingly bitter dispute pitting Fenerbahce — a Turkish soccer team which has millions of passionate fans and is led by one of Turkey’s richest men — against beIN Media Group, one of the world’s largest buyers of sports rights. By Tariq Panja.
FBN-FREE-AGENTS (Undated) — Welcome to the start of NFL free agency, one of the most exciting events of the league’s offseason. Many teams are either flat broke (read: no cap space) or so far from contention that splurging on big-name talent is more likely to hurt than help them. Several of the most coveted free agents were pulled from the market at the last minute. And the best transactions will inevitably be the ones teams avoid making. Are you excited yet? On Football by Mike Tanier.
