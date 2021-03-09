Sports stories from The New York Times News Service for Wednesday, March 10. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService.
FBN-CONCUSSIONS-DISCRIMINATION (Undated) — The judge overseeing the landmark NFL concussion settlement ordered a mediator to look into concerns about the league’s use of separate scoring curves — one for Black athletes, another for white players — used by doctors to evaluate dementia-related claims that retired players say “explicitly and deliberately” discriminated against hundreds if not thousands of Black players. By Ken Belson.
BKN-LEONARD-SLUR (Undated) — Meyers Leonard, a reserve center for the Miami Heat, used an anti-Semitic slur publicly on Twitch, a livestreaming platform populated mostly by video game players. By Sopan Deb and Kevin Draper.
SWM-COACHES-ABUSE (Undated) — Elite synchronized swimmers routinely endure bullying, harassment and psychological abuse from male and female coaches, more than 100 current and former athletes from more than a dozen countries have said in interviews with The New York Times and other news organizations, and in social media postings and blogs. With the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics approaching in July, artistic swimming, as the sport is now known, finds itself awash in scandal that burst into public view recently in Canada and in a handful of other countries. By Jeré Longman and Gillian R. Brassil.
NCAA-TOURNAMENTS-VEGAS (Undated) — Most teams, whether they qualify for the NCAA Tournament automatically by winning their conference championship or via an at-large berth, will travel by flight or bus directly from their conference tournament site to Indianapolis for the men and San Antonio for the women. The idea is to allow teams to tunnel from what they hope is one virus-free environment to another. In Las Vegas, where four men’s championship games will tip off after 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, anywhere from eight to 10 teams should be looking for flights to Indianapolis by Sunday. Several more women’s teams could be heading out Monday. By Billy Witz.
BBA-REDSOX (Undated) — The Boston Red Sox are facing some tough choices, and the latest choice became official on Monday when Jackie Bradley Jr., a center fielder, signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. With that, all three homegrown outfielders who helped Boston win the 2018 World Series — and punctuated victories with stylish, choreographed dance moves — had left town. On Baseball by Tyler Kepner.
HKO-PAVELICH-DECLINE (Undated) — Mark Pavelich, who set up the United States’ winning goal in the “Miracle on Ice” upset at the 1980 Olympics, was receiving mental health treatment at a rehabilitation center in Minnesota, where he had been living since October, following a 2019 incident in which he was charged with felony assault. In early March, he was found dead by a staff member at the treatment center. Some family members and old teammates wondered if Pavelich, like a number of other former professional athletes, was suffering from mental illness brought on by blows to the head during his playing days.
GLF-VIRUS-CROWDS (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — After eight months of hosting events without fans, the PGA Tour recently began cautiously welcoming back a limited number of spectators to its tournaments. Golf has the advantage of being an outdoor sport, and it has instituted numerous safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. But previous tour events this year have also proved that thousands of fans used to randomly walking from hole to hole will ignore social distancing guidelines as the golfers play the pivotal final holes on a Sunday afternoon. By Bill Pennington.
JUNIOR-IDITAROD (Big Lake, Alaska) — The Junior Iditarod, the longest race in Alaska for competitors younger than 18, is a chance for young mushers to demonstrate an unusual set of skills. They need to know how to steer a sled, use survival equipment, brave the icy winds and avoid hypothermia. Ten mushers, ages 14 to 17, accepted the challenge on a recent Saturday morning, a week before this year’s Iditarod, an 852-mile race that is now underway. By Marlena Sloss.
