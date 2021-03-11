Here are the top Styles features from The New York Times News Service for the week ending Sunday, March 14. To reach the News Service, email newsservice@nytimes.com. You can also follow the News Service on Twitter: @NYTNewsService. For the latest photos and graphics, go to www.nytlicensing.com.
STYLES [“l” news file]
NY-21-CLUB (New York) — On March 9, almost a year since the pandemic forced the city to ban indoor dining, the “21” Club permanently laid off 148 employees, the majority unionized, according to a notice filed with the New York Department of Labor. “‘21’ Club has been an iconic part of the New York experience for nearly a century,” a spokeswoman for LVMH, the private French luxury goods conglomerate that acquired the restaurant, said in an emailed statement. LVMH promises a reimagining of the space. By Guy Trebay.
REPLY-ALL-WORKPLACE (Undated) — The first episode of “The Test Kitchen,” a production of “Reply All,” the beloved podcast about the intersection of life and the internet, was praised by podcast listeners who couldn’t wait for the next installment. Sruthi Pinnamaneni had interviewed more than 60 people who told of an upstairs-downstairs culture at Bon Appétit, the storied food magazine. But it turned out the story of Bon Appétit would be a little too instructive. While seeking to illuminate structural racism at one media company, Pinnamaneni and P.J. Vogt, the editorial director of “Reply All,” triggered a reckoning at their own. By Katherine Rosman and Reggie Ugwu.
With photos XNYT252-255.
NY-BLADE-RUNNER-MOOD (Undated) —If you have been drinking too much while looking at pictures of real life, if you spend more time talking to machines than living creatures, if you’ve been wondering if you’re alive, if you have an itch you can’t scratch, if you think you have a condition called accelerating decrepitude, if you live in a building of empty apartments, there may be a movie that speaks to you, and that movie came out almost 40 years ago. It’s called “Blade Runner.” In still mostly locked-down Manhattan, a starker, lonelier, more class-riven update of the film’s retro-noir mood has taken hold. By Ben Ryder Howe.
With photos XNYT225-233.
[Story first moved Wednesday, March 10, at 8:40 p.m. ET.]
MODEL-BOOK-CLUBS (Undated) —Before the pandemic, influencers might have documented their escapes to luxury getaways. Now many are posting escapist or socially progressive literature to engage with their fans. A generation after Oprah’s Book Club changed the publishing industry, model Kaia Gerber is one of several mega-influencers using Instagram to share literary life. In some ways, all this activity is like an amped-up version of the American Library Association’s READ poster campaign, which has featured more than 200 celebrities since 1987. By Kate Dwyer.
With photo XNYT134.
[Story first moved Tuesday, March 9, at 7:06 p.m. ET.]
FASHION-OUTLOOK (Undated) — You can understand how Joseph Altuzarra and Luke and Lucie Meier of Jil Sander ended up with butterfly prints in their collections. If the metaphor is not exactly subtle, it still looked awfully pretty, suggesting we will emerge from our current cocoons in either a glorious splash of color (Altuzarra) or of delicate, swishy movement (Sander). But either way, it seems, most designers have agreed on one thing: By the time these clothes hit stores, we will be ready to take wing. By Vanessa Friedman.
With photos XNYT113-115.
[Story first moved Tuesday, March 9, at 11:50 p.m. ET.]
PARIS-FASHION-REVIEW (Undated) — Almost exactly a year ago, the Louis Vuitton show, held in the courtyard of the Louvre, brought the curtain down on the runway circus as it once was. Although no one knew it at the time, it was the last mass live fashion event that would take place. Fashion, like much of the rest of the world, seemed to go on pause. Or did it? Twelve months later, Vuitton was back in the Louvre, again bringing the season to an end — without an audience or even a catwalk, but with a point. By Vanessa Friedman.
With photos XNYT27-28.
SKIN-OILS (Undated) — Essential oils, often added to products for fragrance or for their antibacterial properties, have become particularly controversial as they’ve grown in popularity, Dermatologists have long argued that essential oils are risky for skin, but customers are starting to catch on in the wake of unexpected and sometimes painful skin reactions. By Jessica Schiffer.
With illustration XNYT25.
DRESNER-RETAIL-CLOSURE (Undated) — Linda Dresner, the store, was a minimalist shrine to avant-garde clothing. And Linda Dresner, the woman, became a Manhattan shopping legend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis anecdotes and all. After closing her New York store during the financial crisis of 2008, she returned to outfitting the Detroit area full time. Until March 1, that is, when Dresner closed her sole boutique in Birmingham, Michigan, after four decades in the fashion industry. By Jessica Testa.
With photos XNYT82-84.
PANDEMIC-WEDDING-REGISTRY (Undated) — The pandemic not only delayed weddings, it changed what couples put on their gift wish lists. Out with the crystal decanter and in with the barbecue grill. Field Notes by Alix Strauss.
MUSES-WEDDING (Undated) — When telling the story of their relationship, April Hunt and June Berry sometimes leave out a detail the listener is bound to find significant. “We forgot to tell you that a portrait of us was hanging in the National Gallery in Washington,” Hunt said the day before her Feb. 12 wedding to Berry. Hunt, 39, and Berry, 41, are not normally muses; they are a DJ and a child welfare worker. But “they’re the most beautiful people,” the collagist Wardell Milan said. Vows by Tammy LaGorce.
SOCIAL-ADVICE (Undated) — Answers to etiquette questions, including how to nudge a brother who has not buried mom's ashes on schedule; what to do with all that stimulus money; and finally sending out thank you notes. Social Q's by Philip Galanes.
—
For information and repeats, email newsservice@nytimes.com.
NEW YORK TIMES PARTNERS: The New York Times News Service report includes news and features from Hearst Newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle and San Francisco Chronicle, and Cox Newspapers.
[Editors: Budgets and advisories are internal documents not for publication or redistribution outside of client news organizations. Unauthorized use of budgets and advisories constitutes a violation of our contract terms. All clients receive all budgets, but only full-service clients receive all stories. Please check your level of service to determine which stories you will receive.]