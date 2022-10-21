Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix — Round 2, Melbourne: 4 a.m., FS2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 1 p.m., FS1
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., USA
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 5:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Syracuse at Clemson: 12 p.m., ABC
Indiana at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN
Louisiana-Monroe at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at SMU: 12 p.m., ESPN
Kansas at Baylor: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Houston at Navy: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX
UT-Martin at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
UNLV at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., PEACOCK
West Virginia at Texas Tech: 3 p.m., FS1
Texas at Oklahoma St.: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Wake Forest: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Mississippi at LSU: 3:30 p.m., CBS
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio): 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Purdue at Wisconsin: 3:30, ESPN
Memphis at Tulane: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
BYU at Liberty: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Arizona St. at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Vanderbilt at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Fresno St. at New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Boise St. at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Alabama: 7 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show): 7 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
UCF at East Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN
Kansas St. at TCU: 8 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Oregon St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Utah St. at Wyoming: 9:45 p.m., FS2
San Diego St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at California: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Montana at Sacramento St.: 11 p.m., ESPN2
NC Central at SC State (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
UMass Lowell at Northeaster: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Nebraska at Illinois: 7 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 3 p.m., NBC
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 8 p.m., USA
FISHING
Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3: 5 p.m., TBS
N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., FOX
NBA BASKETBALL
San Antonio at Philadelphia: 6 p.m., NBATV
Boston at Orlando: 7 p.m., NBCSB
Memphis at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Minnesota at Boston: 1 p.m., NHLN and NESN
Dallas at Montréal: 7 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Celtic at Hearts: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest: 7:30 p.m., USA
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India: 6:45 a.m., FS2
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India: 10:15 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals: 6 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., ABC
FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Rutgers at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN
Wake Forest at Brown: 12 p.m., NESN
Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Wisconsin at Northwestern: 4 p.m., BTN
Stanford at UCLA: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Rutgers at Michigan St.: 2 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Utah: PAC-12N: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 4 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Alabama at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN
Wisconsin at Michigan: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Stony Brook at Northeastern: 2 p.m., NESN
South Carolina at LSU: 2 p.m., SECN
Kentucky at Texas A&M: 3 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 2 p.m., E!
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5: 2:30 p.m., FS1
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4: 7 p.m., TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Cleveland: 7 p.m., NBATV
Phoenix at LA Clippers: 10 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Giants at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., FOX
NY Jets at Denver: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Kansas City at San Francisco: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Miami: 8:15 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Anaheim at Detroit: 5 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United: 9 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal: 1 p.m., ESPN
Napoli at AS Roma: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal: 8 p.m., ESPN
Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal — Leg 2: 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN
NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal: 5 p.m., CBSSN
NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals: 10 a.m., TENNIS
Guadalajara-WTA Final: 7 p.m., TENNIS
Cross-Country
Dick Atkinson Invitational, at Stanley Park in Westfield: 8 a.m.
High School Football
Smith Vocational at Drury: 1 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Wahconah at Mahar: 12 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Lee at Mount Everett: 1:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Dublin School: 3 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Lenox at Lee: 6 p.m.
College Football
Williams at Trinity: 1:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Williams women at Trinity: Noon
Williams men at Trinity: 3 p.m.
College Volleyball
Williams at New England Challenge at Cambridge: 11 a.m.
Williams at New England Challenge at Cambridge: 3:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Trinity: Noon
Sunday
High School Boys Soccer
Chicopee at Mount Greylock: 2 p.m.
Wahconah at Easthampton, at South Hadley: 6 p.m.
Monday
High School Sports
PVIAC Western Mass. Tournament Seeding Day: 12 p.m.
College Soccer
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at MCLA women: 6:30 p.m.