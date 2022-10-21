Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix — Round 2, Melbourne: 4 a.m., FS2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 1 p.m., FS1

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., USA

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 5:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse at Clemson: 12 p.m., ABC

Indiana at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN

Louisiana-Monroe at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at SMU: 12 p.m., ESPN

Kansas at Baylor: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at Navy: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX

UT-Martin at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

UNLV at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., PEACOCK

West Virginia at Texas Tech: 3 p.m., FS1

Texas at Oklahoma St.: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Boston College at Wake Forest: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Mississippi at LSU: 3:30 p.m., CBS

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio): 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Wisconsin: 3:30, ESPN

Memphis at Tulane: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

BYU at Liberty: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Arizona St. at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Vanderbilt at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Fresno St. at New Mexico: 6:30 p.m., FS2

Boise St. at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Mississippi St. at Alabama: 7 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show): 7 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Penn St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC

UCF at East Carolina: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Louisville: 8 p.m., ACCN

Kansas St. at TCU: 8 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Oregon St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Utah St. at Wyoming: 9:45 p.m., FS2

San Diego St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at California: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Montana at Sacramento St.: 11 p.m., ESPN2

NC Central at SC State (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

UMass Lowell at Northeaster: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Nebraska at Illinois: 7 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 3 p.m., NBC

ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 8 p.m., USA

FISHING

Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3: 5 p.m., TBS

N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4: 7:30 p.m., FOX

NBA BASKETBALL

San Antonio at Philadelphia: 6 p.m., NBATV

Boston at Orlando: 7 p.m., NBCSB

Memphis at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Minnesota at Boston: 1 p.m., NHLN and NESN

Dallas at Montréal: 7 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Celtic at Hearts: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest: 7:30 p.m., USA

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India: 6:45 a.m., FS2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India: 10:15 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., ABC

FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs — Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Rutgers at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at Brown: 12 p.m., NESN

Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Wisconsin at Northwestern: 4 p.m., BTN

Stanford at UCLA: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Rutgers at Michigan St.: 2 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Utah: PAC-12N: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 4 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Alabama at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN

Wisconsin at Michigan: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Stony Brook at Northeastern: 2 p.m., NESN

South Carolina at LSU: 2 p.m., SECN

Kentucky at Texas A&M: 3 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating — Skate America, Norwood, Mass.: 2 p.m., E!

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5: 2:30 p.m., FS1

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4: 7 p.m., TBS

NBA BASKETBALL

Washington at Cleveland: 7 p.m., NBATV

Phoenix at LA Clippers: 10 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Giants at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., FOX

NY Jets at Denver: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Kansas City at San Francisco: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Miami: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Anaheim at Detroit: 5 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United: 9 a.m., CNBC

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur: 11:30 a.m., USA

MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal: 1 p.m., ESPN

Napoli at AS Roma: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal: 8 p.m., ESPN

Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal — Leg 2: 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN

NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal: 5 p.m., CBSSN

NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals: 10 a.m., TENNIS

Guadalajara-WTA Final: 7 p.m., TENNIS

Cross-Country

Dick Atkinson Invitational, at Stanley Park in Westfield: 8 a.m.

High School Football

Smith Vocational at Drury: 1 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Wahconah at Mahar: 12 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Lee at Mount Everett: 1:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Dublin School: 3 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lenox at Lee: 6 p.m.

College Football

Williams at Trinity: 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Williams women at Trinity: Noon

Williams men at Trinity: 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Williams at New England Challenge at Cambridge: 11 a.m.

Williams at New England Challenge at Cambridge: 3:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Trinity: Noon

Sunday

High School Boys Soccer

Chicopee at Mount Greylock: 2 p.m.

Wahconah at Easthampton, at South Hadley: 6 p.m.

Monday

High School Sports

PVIAC Western Mass. Tournament Seeding Day: 12 p.m.

College Soccer

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at MCLA women: 6:30 p.m.