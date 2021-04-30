Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane: 5 a.m., FS1

AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne: 11 p.m., FS2

Fremantle at West Coast: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta: 3 p.m., FS2

IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 4 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 7:30 p.m., FS1

IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City: 10 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped): 11:30 a.m., FS1

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif.: 7 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Auburn at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN

TCU at West Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN

South Carolina at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at UCLA: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Los Angeles: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Minnesota Spring Game: 12 p.m., BTN

Nebraska Spring Game: 2 p.m., BTN

Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss.: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Washington Spring Game: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon Spring Game: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSEE (MEN’S)

Syracuse at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Navy at Lafayette: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Ohio St., Quarterfinal: 4 p.m., BTN

Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Penn St., Quarterfinal: 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Louisville at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Alabama at Georgia: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi St. at South Carolina: 3 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Boston College: 5 p.m., ACCN

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN

Arkansas at LSU: 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain: 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore: 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2

Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., NBCSN

The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington: 1 p.m., MLBN

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox: 4 p.m., FS1

Boston at Texas: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN

LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at Houston: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Denver at LA Clippers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland: 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN/NFLN

NHL HOCKEY

Buffalo at Boston: 1 p.m., NHLN and NESN

Pittsburgh at Washington: 7 p.m., NHLN

Calgary at Edmonton: 10 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC

German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal: 2:20 p.m., ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey: 10 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, Group Stage, Group A: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

SURFING

WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa: 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 9:55 a.m., ESPN

NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta: 10:30 a.m., FS1

MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta: 12:30 p.m., FS1

GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas: 2 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta: 3 p.m., FS2

IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 5 p.m., NBCSN

MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped): 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta: 11:30 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped): 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Missouri at Alabama: 12 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Clemson: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Florida: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon St. at UCLA: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 3 p.m., SECN

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal: 3 p.m., ESPN

FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal: 6 p.m., ESPN2

FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal: 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Duke at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.: 12 p.m., ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.: 12 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Louisville at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Northwestern: 2:30 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at LSU: 6 p.m., SECN

DIVING

FINA: World Cup, Tokyo: 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

FINA: World Cup, Tokyo: 2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Texas: 2:30 p.m., NESN

NY Mets at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Milwaukee: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Portland at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB

Toronto at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Tampa Bay at Detroit: 3 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 2 p.m., CBS

PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle: 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Genoa at Lazio: 6:25 a.m.. ESPN2

Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC: 1 p.m., ESPN

Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur: 2:15 p.m., NBCSN

MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle: 9 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped): 4 a.m. (Monday), FS2

SURFING

WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa: 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

Cross-Country

Berkshire County Championships, at Reid: 9:30 a.m.

Football

Monument Mountain at Drury: 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Championship; Mount Greylock vs. TBD: TBD

Girls Soccer

Championship; Mount Greylock vs. TBD: TBD

Volleyball

Championships; Wahconah vs. TBD: TBD