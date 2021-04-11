Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Duke at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN

Oregon St. at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GOLF

The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Georgia at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Minnesota: 2 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress): 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Philadelphia at Dallas: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Golden State: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Columbus: 7 p.m., NHLN

PWHPA HOCKEY

Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women's Sports Foundation), St. Louis: 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion: 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

DAILY CALENDAR

Unified Basketball

Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Drury at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock vs. Lenox, at BCC: 7 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Taconic, at BCC: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 5:30 p.m.

Lenox at Monument: 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Lenox at Mount Everett: 6 p.m.

Wahconah at Lee: 6 p.m.

Taconic at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hoosac Valley at Pittsfield, at Kirvin Park: 4 p.m.

Drury at Lee: 6 p.m.

Golf

Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m. 