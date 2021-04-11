Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Duke at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN
Oregon St. at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE GOLF
The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Georgia at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Minnesota: 2 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress): 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Dallas: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Golden State: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Columbus: 7 p.m., NHLN
PWHPA HOCKEY
Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women's Sports Foundation), St. Louis: 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion: 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
DAILY CALENDAR
Unified Basketball
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Drury at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock vs. Lenox, at BCC: 7 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Taconic, at BCC: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 5:30 p.m.
Lenox at Monument: 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Lenox at Mount Everett: 6 p.m.
Wahconah at Lee: 6 p.m.
Taconic at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hoosac Valley at Pittsfield, at Kirvin Park: 4 p.m.
Drury at Lee: 6 p.m.
Golf
Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.