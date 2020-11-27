toDAY
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 12:30 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• North Dakota State at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN
• Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Loyola Marymount at Minnesota: 6 p.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Michigan State: 8 p.m., BTN
• Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Montana at Southern California: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Eastern Washington at Washington State: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Penn State at Michigan: 12 p.m., ABC
• North Carolina State at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN
• Kent State at Buffalo: 12 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Florida: 12 p.m., ESPN
• Maryland at Indiana: 12 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Ohio: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: 12 p.m., FOX
• Ohio State at Illinois: 12 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN
• Pittsburgh at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ABC
• Auburn at Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Northwestern at Michigan State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
• Troy at Appalachian State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisville at Boston College: 4 p.m., ACCN
• San Jose State at Boise State: 4 p.m., FOX
Rutgers at Purdue: 4 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi State at Mississippi: 4 p.m., SECN
• Memphis at Navy: 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Louisiana State at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas State at Baylor: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah at Washington: 7:30 p.m., ABC
• Georgia at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at Florida State: 8 p.m., ACCN
• Arizona at UCLA: 8 p.m., FOX
• Texas Christian at Kansas: 8 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped): 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa: 5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leeds United at Everton: 12:30 p.m., NBC
• Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion: 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Udinese at Lazio: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPNEWS
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped): 3 p.m., NBC
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain: 9:05 a.m., ESPN2
• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State: 12 p.m., BTN
• Richmond at Kentucky: 1 p.m., ESPN
• Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.: 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland: 2 p.m., BTN
• Florida A&M at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN
• Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Hofstra at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN
• Houston Baptist at Arizona State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• North Dakota State at Creighton: 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• North Florida at Miami: 6 p.m., ACCN
• Oakland at Michigan: 6 p.m., BTN
• Texas (El Paso) at Arizona: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Eastern Illinois at Butler: 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.: 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
• Georgia at Georgia Tech 2 p.m., ACCN
• Miami at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN
• Belmont at Kentucky: 4 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped): 4 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped): 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS1
• America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
NFL FOOTBALL
• LA Chargers at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS
• NY Giants at Cincinnati: 1 p.m., FOX
• Kansas City at Tampa Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS
• Chicago at Green Bay: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff: 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Premiership: TBA (taped): 5 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Serie A: Udinese at Lazio: 6:25 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal: 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal: 3 p.m., ABC
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal: 8 p.m., ESPN
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped): 2:30 p.m., NBC