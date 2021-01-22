Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston: 8 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton (Junior Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Houston at Temple: 12 p.m., CBS
James Madison at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN
Kansas at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at South Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Connecticut at Creighton: 12 p.m., FOX
George Mason at St. Joseph’s: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., SECN
Maryland at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN
Baylor at Oklahoma State: 2 p.m., CBS
North Carolina State at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPN
Florida at Georgia: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Southern Methodist at Central Florida: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Army at Navy: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
La Salle at Richmond: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Providence at Villanova: 2:30 p.m., FOX
Clemson at Florida State: 3 p.m., ABC
Texas A&M at Mississippi: 3:30 p.m., SECN
Ohio State at Wisconsin: 4 p.m., CBS
Duke at Louisville: 4 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas State: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Utah Valley at St. John’s: 4 p.m., FS1
Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Stanford: 5 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN
Louisiana State at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPN
DePaul at Marquette: 6 p.m., FS1
Mississippi State at Alabama: 6 p.m., SECN
Northwestern at Penn State: 7 p.m., BTN
St. Mary’s at San Francisco: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Virginia: 8 p.m., ACCN
Colorado at Washington State: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Southern California at California: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Missouri at Tennessee: 8:30 p.m., SECN
Pepperdine at Brigham Young: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Oregon State at Oregon: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Texas at Iowa State: 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Ohio State at Michigan State: 4 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Arizona at Utah: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Arizona State at UCLA: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Purdue at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 3 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii: 7 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 2 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races: 1:30 p.m., FS1
America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Brooklyn: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at Columbus: 2 p.m., NHLN
Montréal at Vancouver: 7 p.m., NHLN
Philadelphia at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Ottawa at Winnipeg: 10 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped): 9 p.m., CBSSN
SAILING
America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped): 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Bologna at Juventus: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
NORDIC SKIING
Mount Greylock at Wahconah (no spectators): 9 a.m.
Sunday
BIATHLON
IBU: World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF: World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany (taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla.: 12 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Rutgers at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN
James Madison at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN
Davidson at Massachusetts: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State: 2 p.m., CBSSN
George Washington at Rhode Island: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Memphis at East Carolina: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Washington: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Miami: 6 p.m., ACCN
Boston at Lafayette College: 6 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Air Force: 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Syracuse at Clemson: 12 p.m., ACCN
Indiana at Northwestern: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPNU
South Carolina at Louisiana State: 1 p.m., SECN
Louisville at Wake Forest: 2 p.m., ACCN
Kentucky at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Auburn at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Marquette at Butler: 2 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Arizona: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Florida at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN
Virginia Tech at North Carolina State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Iowa at Rutgers: 4 p.m., BTN
Washington at Oregon: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas A&M at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN
Southern California at Stanford: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Vermont at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2
America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
LUGE
FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped): 9 p.m., NBCSN
NBA BASKETBALL
Toronto at Indiana: 1 p.m., NBATV
Atlanta at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay: 3:05 p.m., FOX
AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City: 6:40 p.m., CBS
NHL HOCKEY
Detroit at Chicago: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Toronto at Calgary: 4 p.m., NHLN
Nashville at Dallas: 8 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.: 2 p.m., CBS
PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Cup, Valmalenco, Italy (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Bologna at Juventus: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal: 7 a.m., NBCSN
FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton: 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark.: 3 p.m., ESPN