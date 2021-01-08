Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped): 9 p.m., NBCSN

IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Hofstra at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN

Wake Forest at Duke: 12 p.m., ACCN

Ohio State at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN

Richmond at George Mason: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN2

St. John’s at Creighton: 12 p.m., FS1

George Washington at St. Bonaventure: 12 p.m., NBCSN

Texas at West Virginia: 1 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., SECN

Virginia at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN

Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Seton Hall at DePaul: 2 p.m., FS1

Fordham at Duquesne: 2 p.m., NBCSN

Baylor at Texas Christian: 3 p.m., ESPN

Washington at California: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Georgia at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Connecticut at Butler: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at Iowa State: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State: 4 p.m., FS1

La Salle at Massachusetts: 4 p.m., NBCSN

Oklahoma at Kansas: 4:30 p.m., CBS

Kentucky at Florida: 5 p.m., ESPN

Washington State at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Oklahoma State at Kansas State: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Santa Clara at St. Mary’s: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson at North Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN

Southern California at Arizona State: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Georgetown at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana State at Missouri: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State: 9 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Arizona: 9 p.m., ESPN

Oregon at Utah: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Iowa at Northwestern: 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

New Hampshire at Boston College: 3 p.m., NESN

Michigan at Michigan State: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Boston University at Providence College: 7 p.m., NESN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua — The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

The Battle Showcase: John Paul II vs. iSchool of Lewisville, Dallas: 7 p.m., FS1

The Battle Showcase: Air Nado vs. Bates Fundamentals, Dallas: 9 p.m., FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Denver at Philadelphia: 3 p.m.. NBATV

Miami at Washington: 7 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

AFC Wild Card Round: Indianapolis at Buffalo: 1:05 p.m., CBS

NFC Wild Card Round: LA Rams at Seattle: 4:40 p.m., FOX

NFC Wild Card Round: Tampa Bay at Washington:

8:15 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Pro14: Munster at Connacht: 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds: 1 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

Sunday

BIATHLON

IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped): 12 p.m., NBCSN

IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped): 1 p.m., NBCSN

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped): 3 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Providence at Xavier: 11 a.m., FOX

Minnesota at Iowa: 2:30 p.m., BTN

Cincinnati at Wichita State: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

Indiana at Nebraska: 6 p.m., BTN

Colgate at Boston: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Maryland at Illinois: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Clemson at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Davidson at Rhode Island: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Dayton at George Washington: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN

Miami at North Carolina: 1 p.m., NESN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

St. Joseph’s at La Salle: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Vanderbilt: 2 p.m., SECN

Boston College at Wake Forest: 4 p.m., ACCN

Iowa State at Texas Tech: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas A&M at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN

South Carolina at Kentucky: 5 p.m., ESPN

North Florida at Stetson: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Mississippi State: 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Illinois at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua — The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii: 4 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua — The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii: 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

Utah at Detroit: 3 p.m., NBATV

Miami at Boston: 7 p.m., NBATV and NBCSN

NFL FOOTBALL

AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee: 1:05 p.m., ABC and ESPN

AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast — Film Room and Watch Party) Baltimore at Tennessee: ESPN2 and FREEFORM

NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans: 4:40 p.m., CBS and NICKELODEON

AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh: 8:15 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

Premiership: London at Harlequins: 10 a.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped): 2 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Lazio at Parma: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna: 8 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester United at Everton: 7 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals: 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS