Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Richmond at Western: 5:30 a.m., --FS2
AFL: Western at Adelaide: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 3:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.: 6 p.m., FS1
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.: 9 p.m., SHO
FISHING
SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas: 1 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.: 2 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Tampa Bay at Detroit: 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+
Houston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., APPLETV+
Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32: 8 p.m., FS1
CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC: 9 p.m., FS2
Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32: 10 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand: 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand: 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals: 12 p.m., TENNIS
Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals: 11 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Minnesota: 8 p.m., ION
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia: 1 p.m., NHLN
DAILY CALENDAR
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Westfield: 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Stockbridge Invitational, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.
Boxing
Punch-out at Polar Park; Quintin Sumpter vs. Sean Bey, in Worcester: 7 p.m.