Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Ohio State at Iowa: 7 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Temple: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Campbell at North Carolina (Asheville): 7 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Utah: 7 p.m., FS1

Stanford at California: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Rutgers: 9 p.m., FS1

Washington at Oregon State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Arizona State at Colorado: 11 p.m., ESPN2

Washington State at Oregon: 11 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Maryland: 4 p.m., BTN

Wake Forest at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at Ohio State: 6 p.m., BTN

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NESN

Georgia at Alabama: 7 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Boston College: 8 p.m., ACCN

Rutgers at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

Louisiana State at Texas A&M: 9 p.m., SECN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at Dallas: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Denver at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at NY Rangers: 7 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA Club World Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC, Second Round, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar: 9 a.m., FS2

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Duhail SC vs. Al Ahly SC, Second Round, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar: 12:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals: 6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS

Alpine Skiing

Berkshire League Race at Bousquet: 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

Wahconah girls at Mount Greylock: 8 p.m.

Wahconah boys at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.