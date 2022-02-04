Schedule subject to change/blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 8:30 p.m., FS1
AMA Supercross, Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., CNBC
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited, Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FS2
BOXING
PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Illinois at Indiana: 12 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Mercer at Chattanooga: 12 p.m., EPSNU
UConn at Villanova: 12 p.m., FOX
St. John’s at Butler: 12 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Nebraska: 1 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at South Carolina: 1 p.m., CBS
Auburn at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN
East Tennessee St. at Wofford: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Dayton at Saint Louis: 2 p.m., ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier: 2 p.m., FS1
Michigan at Purdue: 2:30 p.m., FOX
Notre Dame at NC State: 3 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi at Florida: 3:30 p.m., SECN
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Baylor at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPN
Missouri at Texas A&M: 4 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan St. at Rutgers: 4 p.m., FS1
Washington St. at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Miami at Virginia: 5 p.m., ACCN
Southern Cal at Arizona: 5 p.m., FOX
Penn St. at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN
UNLV at Utah St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Duke at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ESPN
SMU at Wichita St.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
N. Iowa at Drake: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at Colorado: 6 p.m., FS1
LSU at Vanderbilt” 6 p.m., SECN
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN
New Mexico at Air Force: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Alabama: 8 p.m., ESPN
UCF at Memphis: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas St. at TCU: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi St. at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN
Oregon at Utah: 9:30 p.m., FS1
Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Cal.): 10 p.m., CBSSN
Gonzaga at BYU: 10 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Arizona St.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton: 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Senior Bowl, From Mobile, Ala.: 2:30 p.m., NFLN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Auburn at LSU: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Washington: 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Wisconsin at Ohio St.: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
Copa America, Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay: 8:45 a.m., FS2
GOLF
Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6 a.m., GOLF
DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 8 a.m., GP:F
PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
New York at LA Lakers: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
NHL All-Star Game, From Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
Six Nations, Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC
Six Nations, Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
MLR, New England at NOLA: 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A, AC Milan at Inter Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series, Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 3 p.m., FOX
AMA Arenacross, Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., FOX
BOWLING
PBA, The U.S. Open, Indianapolis: 5 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Providence at Georgetown: 12 p.m., FS1
Maryland at Ohio St.: 1 p.m., CBS
Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Nevada at San Diego St.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Stanford: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Minnesota at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN
Houston at Cincinnati: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Wyoming at Fresno St.: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Miami at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN
Texas A&M at Kentucky: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Tulane at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at UConn: 12 p.m., FOX
Florida at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN
Notre Dame at Florida St.: 2 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., BTN
Louisville at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Creighton at Marquette: 2 p.m., FS1
Oregon St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Alabama at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m., SECN
Clemson at Virginia: 4 p.m., ACCN
Baylor at Texas: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Oregon at Arizona St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Wake Forest at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN
Stanford at Southern Cal: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Iowa at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Nebraska at Penn. St.: 12 p.m., BTN
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
Copa America, TBD, Final, Asunción, Paraguay: 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3:30 a.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6 a.m., GOLF
DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA. America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Denver: 3:30 p.m., NBATV
Boston at Orlando: 6 p.m., NBCSB
Atlanta at Dallas: 6 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee at LA Clippers: 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Pro Bowl, NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
RODEO
PBR, The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
PBR, The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Six Nations, France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL, Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
SPFL, Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.: 11 a.m., CBSSN
FIFA Club World Cup, Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round: 11:20 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL, Manchester City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., CNBC
TRACK AND FIELD
Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston: 12 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball
West Springfield at Taconic: 11:30 a.m.
Renaissance at Hoosac Valley: 6:30 p.m.
Lee at Lenox: 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Springfield at Taconic: 10 a.m.
Wahconah at Amherst: 1 p.m.
Renaissance at Lee: 3:30 p.m.
Ice Hockey
Mount Everett at Chicopee Comp: 2 p.m.
Wahconah at Amherst: 3:30 p.m.
Pope Francis girls vs. Woodstock Academy at Mass. Mutual: 5 p.m.
Swimming
Berkshire County Individuals, at New Lebanon High School: 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Mahar at Monument Mountain: 9 a.m.
Massachusetts State Dual Meet: 9 a.m.
Nordic Meet
Berkshire League, Meet 3, at Mount Greylock: 10 a.m.
College Basketball
UMass at URI: 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Ice Hockey
Pope Francis girls vs. Malden Catholic at Malden Valley Forum: 2 p.m.
Drury at Belchertown: 6 p.m.