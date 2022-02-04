Schedule subject to change/blackouts

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 8:30 p.m., FS1

AMA Supercross, Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., CNBC

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited, Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FS2

BOXING

PBC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Illinois at Indiana: 12 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Mercer at Chattanooga: 12 p.m., EPSNU

UConn at Villanova: 12 p.m., FOX

St. John’s at Butler: 12 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Nebraska: 1 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at South Carolina: 1 p.m., CBS

Auburn at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN

East Tennessee St. at Wofford: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at West Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Dayton at Saint Louis: 2 p.m., ESPNU

DePaul at Xavier: 2 p.m., FS1

Michigan at Purdue: 2:30 p.m., FOX

Notre Dame at NC State: 3 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi at Florida: 3:30 p.m., SECN

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Baylor at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPN

Missouri at Texas A&M: 4 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan St. at Rutgers: 4 p.m., FS1

Washington St. at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Miami at Virginia: 5 p.m., ACCN

Southern Cal at Arizona: 5 p.m., FOX

Penn St. at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN

UNLV at Utah St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Duke at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ESPN

SMU at Wichita St.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

N. Iowa at Drake: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. at Colorado: 6 p.m., FS1

LSU at Vanderbilt” 6 p.m., SECN

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ACCN

New Mexico at Air Force: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Alabama: 8 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Memphis: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas St. at TCU: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi St. at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Oregon at Utah: 9:30 p.m., FS1

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Cal.): 10 p.m., CBSSN

Gonzaga at BYU: 10 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Arizona St.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton: 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Senior Bowl, From Mobile, Ala.: 2:30 p.m., NFLN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Auburn at LSU: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Washington: 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Wisconsin at Ohio St.: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wisconsin at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., BTN

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

Copa America, Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay: 8:45 a.m., FS2

GOLF

Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3:30 a.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6 a.m., GOLF

DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 8 a.m., GP:F

PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

New York at LA Lakers: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NHL HOCKEY

NHL All-Star Game, From Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC

RUGBY

Six Nations, Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC

Six Nations, Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC

MLR, New England at NOLA: 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A, AC Milan at Inter Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 3 p.m., FOX

AMA Arenacross, Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., FOX

BOWLING

PBA, The U.S. Open, Indianapolis: 5 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Providence at Georgetown: 12 p.m., FS1

Maryland at Ohio St.: 1 p.m., CBS

Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Nevada at San Diego St.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at Stanford: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Minnesota at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Houston at Cincinnati: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Wyoming at Fresno St.: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Miami at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN

Texas A&M at Kentucky: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee at UConn: 12 p.m., FOX

Florida at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN

Notre Dame at Florida St.: 2 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., BTN

Louisville at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Creighton at Marquette: 2 p.m., FS1

Oregon St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m., SECN

Clemson at Virginia: 4 p.m., ACCN

Baylor at Texas: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon at Arizona St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Wake Forest at Duke: 6 p.m., ACCN

Stanford at Southern Cal: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Iowa at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Nebraska at Penn. St.: 12 p.m., BTN

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

Copa America, TBD, Final, Asunción, Paraguay: 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 3:30 a.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 6 a.m., GOLF

DP World Tour, The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped): 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA. America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Denver: 3:30 p.m., NBATV

Boston at Orlando: 6 p.m., NBCSB

Atlanta at Dallas: 6 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee at LA Clippers: 9 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Pro Bowl, NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC

RODEO

PBR, The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

PBR, The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Six Nations, France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL, Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.: 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

SPFL, Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.: 11 a.m., CBSSN

FIFA Club World Cup, Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round: 11:20 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL, Manchester City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., CNBC

TRACK AND FIELD

Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston: 12 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS

Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

West Springfield at Taconic: 11:30 a.m.

Renaissance at Hoosac Valley: 6:30 p.m.

Lee at Lenox: 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

West Springfield at Taconic: 10 a.m.

Wahconah at Amherst: 1 p.m.

Renaissance at Lee: 3:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Mount Everett at Chicopee Comp: 2 p.m.

Wahconah at Amherst: 3:30 p.m.

Pope Francis girls vs. Woodstock Academy at Mass. Mutual: 5 p.m.

Swimming

Berkshire County Individuals, at New Lebanon High School: 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Mahar at Monument Mountain: 9 a.m.

Massachusetts State Dual Meet: 9 a.m.

Nordic Meet

Berkshire League, Meet 3, at Mount Greylock: 10 a.m.

College Basketball

UMass at URI: 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Ice Hockey

Pope Francis girls vs. Malden Catholic at Malden Valley Forum: 2 p.m.

Drury at Belchertown: 6 p.m.