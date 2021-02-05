Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Indianapolis: 8 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: The Players Championship, Central Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

North Carolina State at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Toledo at Ball State: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Missouri: 12 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Seton Hall at Connecticut: 12 p.m., FOX

DePaul at Butler: 12 p.m., FS1

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Syracuse at Clemson: 2 p.m., ACCN

Kansas at West Virginia: 2 p.m., CBS

Saint Louis at George Washington: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Louisiana State: 2 p.m., ESPN

East Carolina at Memphis: 2 p.m., ESPN2

St. John’s at Providence: 2 p.m., FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois: 2:30 p.m., FOX

Texas at Oklahoma State: 3 p.m., ABC

Mississippi State at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Washington at Oregon: 4 p.m., CBS

Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas): 4 p.m., CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi at Auburn: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Purdue: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Creighton at Marquette: 5 p.m., FOX

Colorado State at Wyoming: 6 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Duke: 6 p.m., ESPN

Central Florida at Tulsa: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Indiana State at Northern Iowa: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Washington State at Oregon State: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Vanderbilt at Georgia: 6 p.m., SECN

Nebraska at Michigan State: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Kentucky: 8 p.m., ESPN

Massachusetts at Rhode Island: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Colorado: 8 p.m., FS1

UCLA at Southern California: 10 p.m., ESPN

California State (Bakersfield) at California (Irvine): 10 p.m., ESPNU

Utah State at Fresno State: 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Saint Peter’s at Manhattan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown: 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Utah at Arizona State: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Minnesota at Iowa: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Notre Dame at Ohio State: 1:30 p.m., BTN

Denver at Nebraska (Omaha): 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Holy Cross at Northeastern: 3:30 p.m., NESN

New Hampshire at Providence: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Towson at Virginia: 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Missouri at Florida: 8 p.m., SECN

Maryland at Nebraska: 8:30 p.m., BTN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., NBC

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Denver at Sacramento: 5 p.m., NBATV

Golden State at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NFL FOOTBALL

NFL Honors: From Tampa, Fla.: 9 p.m., CBS

NHL

Colorado at St. Louis: 3 p.m., NHLN

Vancouver at Toronto: 7 p.m., NHLN

Edmonton at Calgary: 10 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

Six Nations: France at Italy (taped): 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Six Nations: Scotland at England (taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN

Premiership: Leicester at Worcester (taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Southampton at Newcastle United: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham United at Fulham: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Premier League: Everton at Manchester United (taped): 3 p.m., NBCSN

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at C.F. Monterrey: 10 p.m., FS2

Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP Cup: Day 5 Finals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Semifinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Finals: 7 p.m., TENNIS

X GAMES

X Games: Aspen 2021, Aspen, Colo. (taped): 11 a.m., ESPN2

Sunday

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF: Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships, Altenberg, Germany (taped): 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla. (taped): 2 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Iowa at Indiana: 12 p.m., FOX

Xavier at Villanova: 2:30 p.m., FOX

Temple at Wichita State: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at Nevada (Reno): 4 p.m., FS1

Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne: 4 p.m., NBCSN

California at Stanford: 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth: 12 p.m., CBSSN

DePaul at Marquette: 12 p.m., FS1

Florida State at Miami: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at Auburn: 1 p.m., SECN

George Mason at UMass: 2 p.m., NESN

North Carolina State at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ACCN

Notre Dame at Louisville: 2 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at Iowa: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Texas A&M: 3 p.m., SECN

Utah at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Michigan State at Ohio State: 4 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE LACROSEE (MEN’S)

Denver at North Carolina: 11 a.m., ESPNU

Robert Morris at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa at Purdue: 11:30 a.m., BTN

Iowa vs. Ohio State: 2 p.m., BTN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Classic Finals, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Texas (taped): 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., NBC

LUGE

FIL: Luge World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Phoenix: 2 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB

NFL FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., CBS

NHL HOCKEY

Philadelphia at Washington: 12 p.m., NBC

Carolina at Columbus: 3 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

Six Nations: Ireland at Wales (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Sampdoria at Benevento: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: West Brom at Tottenham Hotspur: 7 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

FIFA World Cup: Ulsan Hyundai FC vs. Al-Duhail SC, Fifth-Place Match, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 9:55 a.m., FS1

Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

FIFA World Cup: SE Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 1 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester City at Arsenal: 2 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

ATL: Meet 3, Fayetteville, Ark.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia: 7 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia: 10 p.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia: 3 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

SATURDAY

NORDIC SKIING

Berkshire League Race at Wahconah: 10 a.m.

BASKETBALL

Hoosac Valley girls at Wahconah: 1:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Monument Mountain: noon

Mount Greylock boys at Monument Mountain: 2 p.m.

Hoosac Valley boys at Wahconah: 5 p.m.