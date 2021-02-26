Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS1
PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Syracuse at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Texas at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., CBS
Tennessee at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN
Liberty at Bellarmine: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Indiana: 12 p.m., FOX
Georgetown at DePaul: 12 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN
Notre Dame at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN
Washington at Arizona: 2 p.m., CBS
Rice at Louisiana Tech: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Illinois at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Arkansas: 2 p.m., ESPN2
VCU at Davidson: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Marquette at UConn: 2:30 p.m., FOX
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 3 p.m., ABC
Mississippi at Vanderbilt: 3:30 p.m., SECN
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN
Florida at Kentucky: 4 p.m., CBS
Boise St. at San Diego St.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ESPN
Kansas St. at West Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Temple at UCF: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
La Salle at George Mason: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Creighton at Xavier: 5 p.m., FOX
N. Iowa at Illinois St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Duke: 6 p.m., ESPN
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago: 6 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Iowa St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi St.: 6 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Stanford: 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Minnesota at Nebraska: 7 p.m., BTN
Baylor at Kansas: 8 p.m., ESPN
Southern Cal at Utah: 8 p.m., ESPN2
NC Central at NC A&T: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington St. at Arizona St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Colorado: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU: 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
St. John’s at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1
Indiana at Ohio St.: 3 p.m., BTN
Seton Hall at Villanova: 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Oregon St. at UCLA: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Providence at Northeastern: 4:30 p.m., NESN
St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth: 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Virginia at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Buffalo at LSU: 8 p.m., SECN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.: 5 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at San Antonio: 8 p.m., NBATV
Dallas at Brooklyn: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.: 11:30 a.m., NBATV
Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at New Jersey: 1 p.m., NHLN
Toronto at Edmonton: 7 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Six Nations: Ireland at Italy (taped): 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Six Nations: Wales at England (taped): 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
TENNIS
Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Singapore-ATP Doubles Final: 12 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
Singapore-ATP Singles Final: 3 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, Dallas: 8 p.m., FS2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 3:30 p.m., FOX
BOWLING
PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Jupiter, Fla.: 1 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Villanova at Butler: 12 p.m., CBS
Memphis at Cincinnati: 1 p.m., ESPN
Michigan St. at Maryland: 2 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Iowa at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., CBS
South Florida at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Nevada at Utah St.: 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
NC State at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Florida: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Georgetown at Xavier: 12 p.m., FS1
Mississippi at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Rutgers at Penn St.: 12:30 p.m., BTN
Hofstra at Northeastern: 2 p.m., NESN
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
South Carolina at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona St.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Auburn at Tennessee: 2 p.m., SECN
Michigan at Minnesota: 2:30 p.m., BTN
Louisville at Notre Dame: 3 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Wisconsin: 3 p.m., FS1
Maryland at Northwestern: 4 p.m., ESPN2
California at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Missouri at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Oregon: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Alabama at Arkansas: 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio): 2 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Indiana at Purdue: 4:30 p.m., BTN
UConn at Boston College: 4:30 p.m., NESN
TBD at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Raleigh, N.C.: 7 p.m., ACCN
Pac-12 Championships: Final Round, Corvallis, Ore.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.: 4:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Milwaukee: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Washington at Boston: 7 p.m., NBCSB
Golden State at LA Lakers: 8:15 p.m., ESPN
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Austin Spurs vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, Orlando, Fla.: 11 a.m., NBATV
Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Lakeland Magic, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at NY Rangers: 12 p.m., NBC
Columbus at Nashville: 3 p.m., NHLN
Detroit at Chicago: 7 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped): 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped): 2 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City: 7 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Grêmio, Leg 1 of 2, Porto Alegre, Brazil: 2 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey: 6 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped): 12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
TENNIS
Singapore-ATP Singles Final: 3 a.m., TENNIS
Montpellier-ATP Singles Final: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, Dallas: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, Dallas: 9 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
Mount Greylock girls at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock boys at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
NORDIC
Relay ski meet at Mount Greylock: 10 a.m.