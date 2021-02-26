Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles: 7 p.m., FS1

PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Syracuse at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Texas at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., CBS

Tennessee at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN

Liberty at Bellarmine: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Indiana: 12 p.m., FOX

Georgetown at DePaul: 12 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Georgia: 1 p.m., SECN

Notre Dame at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN

Washington at Arizona: 2 p.m., CBS

Rice at Louisiana Tech: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Illinois at Wisconsin: 2 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Arkansas: 2 p.m., ESPN2

VCU at Davidson: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Marquette at UConn: 2:30 p.m., FOX

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 3 p.m., ABC

Mississippi at Vanderbilt: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN

Florida at Kentucky: 4 p.m., CBS

Boise St. at San Diego St.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ESPN

Kansas St. at West Virginia: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Temple at UCF: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

La Salle at George Mason: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Creighton at Xavier: 5 p.m., FOX

N. Iowa at Illinois St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Duke: 6 p.m., ESPN

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago: 6 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Iowa St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi St.: 6 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Stanford: 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Minnesota at Nebraska: 7 p.m., BTN

Baylor at Kansas: 8 p.m., ESPN

Southern Cal at Utah: 8 p.m., ESPN2

NC Central at NC A&T: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington St. at Arizona St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Colorado: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU: 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

St. John’s at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1

Indiana at Ohio St.: 3 p.m., BTN

Seton Hall at Villanova: 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Oregon St. at UCLA: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Providence at Northeastern: 4:30 p.m., NESN

St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth: 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Virginia at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Buffalo at LSU: 8 p.m., SECN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.: 5 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped): 8 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

New Orleans at San Antonio: 8 p.m., NBATV

Dallas at Brooklyn: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NBAGL BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.: 11:30 a.m., NBATV

Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at New Jersey: 1 p.m., NHLN

Toronto at Edmonton: 7 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Six Nations: Ireland at Italy (taped): 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Six Nations: Wales at England (taped): 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

TENNIS

Montpellier-ATP Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Singapore-ATP Doubles Final: 12 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

Singapore-ATP Singles Final: 3 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, Dallas: 8 p.m., FS2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.: 3:30 p.m., FOX

BOWLING

PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Jupiter, Fla.: 1 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Villanova at Butler: 12 p.m., CBS

Memphis at Cincinnati: 1 p.m., ESPN

Michigan St. at Maryland: 2 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., CBS

South Florida at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Nevada at Utah St.: 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

NC State at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ACCN

Georgia at Florida: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Georgetown at Xavier: 12 p.m., FS1

Mississippi at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Rutgers at Penn St.: 12:30 p.m., BTN

Hofstra at Northeastern: 2 p.m., NESN

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

South Carolina at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona St.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Auburn at Tennessee: 2 p.m., SECN

Michigan at Minnesota: 2:30 p.m., BTN

Louisville at Notre Dame: 3 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Wisconsin: 3 p.m., FS1

Maryland at Northwestern: 4 p.m., ESPN2

California at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Missouri at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Oregon: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama at Arkansas: 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio): 2 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Indiana at Purdue: 4:30 p.m., BTN

UConn at Boston College: 4:30 p.m., NESN

TBD at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Raleigh, N.C.: 7 p.m., ACCN

Pac-12 Championships: Final Round, Corvallis, Ore.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.: 4:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped): 8 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Clippers at Milwaukee: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Washington at Boston: 7 p.m., NBCSB

Golden State at LA Lakers: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

NBAGL BASKETBALL

Austin Spurs vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, Orlando, Fla.: 11 a.m., NBATV

Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Lakeland Magic, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at NY Rangers: 12 p.m., NBC

Columbus at Nashville: 3 p.m., NHLN

Detroit at Chicago: 7 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped): 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped): 2 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City: 7 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Grêmio, Leg 1 of 2, Porto Alegre, Brazil: 2 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey: 6 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped): 12:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

TENNIS

Singapore-ATP Singles Final: 3 a.m., TENNIS

Montpellier-ATP Singles Final: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, Dallas: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, Dallas: 9 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Mount Greylock girls at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock boys at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.

NORDIC

Relay ski meet at Mount Greylock: 10 a.m.