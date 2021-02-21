Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BIATHLON

IBU, World Biathlon Championships, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped): 1 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Grambling State at Jackson State: 5:30 p.m., NBATV

Syracuse at Duke: 7 p.m., ESPN

Wofford at Samford: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: 9 p.m., ESPN

Oregon at Southern California: 9 p.m., FS1

New Mexico at Air Force: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Grambling State at Jackson State: 3 p.m., NBATV

Creighton at Marquette: 7 p.m., FS1

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: 8 p.m., ACCN

Arizona at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Maryland at Penn State: 6 p.m., BTN

Indiana at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN

NBA BASKETBALL

Washington at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., NBATV

NBAGL BASKETBALL

Long Island Nets vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., ESPN2

NHL HOCKEY

Los Angeles at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS