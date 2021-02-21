Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BIATHLON
IBU, World Biathlon Championships, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped): 1 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Grambling State at Jackson State: 5:30 p.m., NBATV
Syracuse at Duke: 7 p.m., ESPN
Wofford at Samford: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: 9 p.m., ESPN
Oregon at Southern California: 9 p.m., FS1
New Mexico at Air Force: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Grambling State at Jackson State: 3 p.m., NBATV
Creighton at Marquette: 7 p.m., FS1
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh: 8 p.m., ACCN
Arizona at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Maryland at Penn State: 6 p.m., BTN
Indiana at Purdue: 8 p.m., BTN
NBA BASKETBALL
Washington at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., NBATV
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Long Island Nets vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NHL HOCKEY
Los Angeles at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS