Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.: 5 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Air Force at Army: 11:30 a.m., CBS

West Virginia at Texas: 12 p.m., ABC

Liberty at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Northwestern: 12 p.m., BTN

Michigan State at Iowa: 12 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Duke: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette): 12 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona State at Southern California: 12 p.m., FOX

Michigan at Indiana: 12 p.m., FS1

Houston at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Florida at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas): 3:30 p.m, CBSSN

Minnesota at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Kansas at Oklahoma: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona at Utah: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at Texas Christian: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Florida State: 4 p.m., ACCN

Oklahoma State at Kansas State: 4 p.m., FOX

Texas A&M at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN

UCLA at Colorado: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor at Iowa State: 7 p.m., FS1

Stanford at Oregon: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Rutgers at Ohio State: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Clemson at Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m., NBC

Tenessee at Arkansas: 7:30 p.m., SECN

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington State at Oregon State: 10:30 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped): 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus: 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus: 4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.: 12 p.m., NBCSN

Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester United at Everton: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Sheffield United at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC

UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

Serie A: Juventas at Lazio: 6:15 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

TENNIS

Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1: 5:45 a.m., TENNIS

Paris-ATP Semifinal 1: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Paris-ATP Semifinal 2: 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Paris-ATP Doubles Final: 6:15 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mount Greylock at Wahconah girls: 9 a.m.

Mount Greylock at Wahconah boys: 12 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Mount Everett girls: 9 a.m.

Monument Mountain at Mount Everett boys: 11 a.m.

GOLF

Halloween Junior Four Ball Tournament at Country Club of Pittsfield: 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., NBC

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.: 2 p.m., FS1

PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.: 4 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.: 12 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Mississippi at Louisiana State: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Kentucky: 4 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China: 12 p.m., NBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 1 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus: 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo: 5 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1: 4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

Baltimore at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS

NY Giants at Washington: 1 p.m., FOX

Las Vegas at LA Chargers: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Dallas: 4:25 p.m., CBS

New Orleans at Tampa Bay: 8:20 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Juventas at Lazio: 6:15 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion: 7 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

MLS: New England at Philadelphia: 3:30 p.m., ABC

MLS: Portland at LA FC: 6:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Paris-ATP Doubles Final: 6:15 a.m., TENNIS

Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

