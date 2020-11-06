Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.: 5 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Air Force at Army: 11:30 a.m., CBS
West Virginia at Texas: 12 p.m., ABC
Liberty at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Northwestern: 12 p.m., BTN
Michigan State at Iowa: 12 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Duke: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette): 12 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona State at Southern California: 12 p.m., FOX
Michigan at Indiana: 12 p.m., FS1
Houston at Cincinnati: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Florida at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas): 3:30 p.m, CBSSN
Minnesota at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Kansas at Oklahoma: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Arizona at Utah: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at Texas Christian: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State: 3:30 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Florida State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Oklahoma State at Kansas State: 4 p.m., FOX
Texas A&M at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN
UCLA at Colorado: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Baylor at Iowa State: 7 p.m., FS1
Stanford at Oregon: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Rutgers at Ohio State: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Clemson at Notre Dame: 7:30 p.m., NBC
Tenessee at Arkansas: 7:30 p.m., SECN
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington State at Oregon State: 10:30 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped): 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.: 12 p.m., NBCSN
Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Everton: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Sheffield United at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC
UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
Serie A: Juventas at Lazio: 6:15 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
TENNIS
Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1: 5:45 a.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Semifinal 1: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Semifinal 2: 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Doubles Final: 6:15 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
CROSS-COUNTRY
Mount Greylock at Wahconah girls: 9 a.m.
Mount Greylock at Wahconah boys: 12 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Mount Everett girls: 9 a.m.
Monument Mountain at Mount Everett boys: 11 a.m.
GOLF
Halloween Junior Four Ball Tournament at Country Club of Pittsfield: 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.: 3 p.m., NBC
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.: 2 p.m., FS1
PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.: 4 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.: 12 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Mississippi at Louisiana State: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Kentucky: 4 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China: 12 p.m., NBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 1 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix: 4 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo: 5 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
KBO BASEBALL
Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1: 4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Baltimore at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS
NY Giants at Washington: 1 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas at LA Chargers: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Dallas: 4:25 p.m., CBS
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: 8:20 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Juventas at Lazio: 6:15 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion: 7 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City: 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
MLS: New England at Philadelphia: 3:30 p.m., ABC
MLS: Portland at LA FC: 6:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Paris-ATP Doubles Final: 6:15 a.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS