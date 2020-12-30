Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Catawba at Wake Forest: 3 p.m., ACCN
Utah State at Air Force: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at Washington State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Minnesota at Wisconsin: 4:30 p.m., BTN
Brigham Young at Pepperdine: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon State: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Michigan at Maryland: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at UCLA: 7 p.m., FS1
Arizona at Washington: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Colorado at Southern California: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico: 9 p.m., FS1
California at Oregon: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Maryland at Penn State: 12 p.m., BTN
Notre Dame at Miami: 1 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Georgia: 6:30 p.m., SECN
NC State at Georgia Tech: 7 p.m., NESN
Arkansas at Kentucky: 8:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas: 12 p.m., ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, Tucson, Ariz.: 2 p.m., CBS
Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia, Memphis, Tenn.: 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Orlando: 6:30 p.m., NBATV
Phoenix at Utah: 9 p.m., NBATV