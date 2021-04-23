Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City: 7 p.m., NBCSN
IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.: 11 a.m., FS1
BOXING
Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla.: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida at Auburn: 12 p.m., SECN
Georgia at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN
Virginia Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa: 12 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Boston College Spring Game: 11 a.m., ACCN
Pittsburgh Spring Game: 1 p.m., ACCN
Michigan St. Spring Game: 2 p.m., BTN
North Carolina Spring Game: 3 p.m., ACCN
Arizona Spring Game: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Maryland Spring Game (taped): 4 p.m., BTN
Washington St. Spring Game: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Army at Navy: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Syracuse at Virginia: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Maryland at Johns Hopkins: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Georgetown: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Penn St. at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 3 p.m., SECN
LSU at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina at Florida: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Auburn at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN
Washington at UCLA: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., ESPN2
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN2
UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Washington at NY Mets: 4 p.m., FS1
Texas at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., FS1
San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco: 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Toronto at New York: 1:15 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia at Milwaukee: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
LA Lakers at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., NHLN
Colorado at St. Louis: 3 p.m., NBC
Toronto at Winnipeg: 7 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Premiership: Harlequins at London: 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SAILING
SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., NBC
MLS: Seattle at LA FC: 6 p.m., ESPN
Serie A: Udinese at Benevento: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa: 3 p.m., NBCSN
USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore.: 5 p.m., NBCSN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.: 12:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., FOX
GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tennessee at Texas A&M: 1 p.m., SECN
Duke at Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Washington St. at California: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Virginia Tech at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Iowa: 5 p.m., BTN
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga.: 7:30 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Rutgers at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Florida St. at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN
LSU at Kentucky: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Wisconsin at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN
Georgia at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at UCLA: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate: 5 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped): 2 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN
San Diego at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., ESPN
San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Charlotte: 1:15 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix at Brooklyn: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Sacramento at Golden State: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., NBC
Columbus at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped): 2 p.m., CBS
RUGBY
MLR: Old Glory DC at New England: 3:30 p.m., FS1
SAILING
SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda: 1 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Udinese at Benevento: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton: 7 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United: 9 a.m., NBCSN
MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy: 5:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Saturday
Volleyball
Monument at Wahconah: 12 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Lenox: 12:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Lee: 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lenox at Mount Everett: 10 a.m.
Taconic at Pittsfield, at Kirvin Park: 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenox at Mount Everett: 12 p.m.
Pittsfield vs. Taconic, at Kirvin Park: 1 p.m.
Wahconah at Drury: 5 p.m.
High School Football
Mount Greylock at Drury: 1 p.m.
Monument Mountain vs. Hoosac Valley: 1 p.m.
Cross-Country
Lee at Hoosac Valley: 9 a.m.
Pittsfield at Taconic: TBD
College Baseball
Williams at Amherst (2): 1 p.m.
College Softball
Amherst at Williams (2): 2 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Williams men at Wesleyan: 3 p.m.
Sunday
Girls Soccer
Wahconah at Monument: 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Amherst at Williams: 1 p.m.
College Softball
Williams at Amherst: 2 p.m.
College Golf
Amherst at Williams women: 1 p.m.