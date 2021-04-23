Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City: 7 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.: 11 a.m., FS1

BOXING

Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla.: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida at Auburn: 12 p.m., SECN

Georgia at Missouri: 5 p.m., SECN

Virginia Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa: 12 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boston College Spring Game: 11 a.m., ACCN

Pittsburgh Spring Game: 1 p.m., ACCN

Michigan St. Spring Game: 2 p.m., BTN

North Carolina Spring Game: 3 p.m., ACCN

Arizona Spring Game: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Maryland Spring Game (taped): 4 p.m., BTN

Washington St. Spring Game: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Army at Navy: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Syracuse at Virginia: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Maryland at Johns Hopkins: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Georgetown: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Penn St. at Ohio St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 3 p.m., SECN

LSU at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Florida: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Auburn at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN

Washington at UCLA: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., ESPN2

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain: 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 6 p.m., ESPN2

UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Washington at NY Mets: 4 p.m., FS1

Texas at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., FS1

San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco: 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Toronto at New York: 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Philadelphia at Milwaukee: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

LA Lakers at Dallas: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NHL HOCKEY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., NHLN

Colorado at St. Louis: 3 p.m., NBC

Toronto at Winnipeg: 7 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Premiership: Harlequins at London: 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SAILING

SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., NBC

MLS: Seattle at LA FC: 6 p.m., ESPN

Serie A: Udinese at Benevento: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa: 3 p.m., NBCSN

USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore.: 5 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.: 12:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., FOX

GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tennessee at Texas A&M: 1 p.m., SECN

Duke at Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Washington St. at California: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Virginia Tech at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Iowa: 5 p.m., BTN

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga.: 7:30 a.m., SECN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Rutgers at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Florida St. at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN

LSU at Kentucky: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Wisconsin at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at UCLA: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at Arkansas: 4 p.m., SECN

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate: 5 p.m., ESPNU

CYCLING

UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped): 2 p.m., NBCSN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston: 1 p.m., MLBN

San Diego at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., ESPN

San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Charlotte: 1:15 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix at Brooklyn: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Sacramento at Golden State: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., NBC

Columbus at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped): 2 p.m., CBS

RUGBY

MLR: Old Glory DC at New England: 3:30 p.m., FS1

SAILING

SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda: 1 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton: 7 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United: 9 a.m., NBCSN

MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy: 5:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Saturday

Volleyball

Monument at Wahconah: 12 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Lenox: 12:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lee: 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lenox at Mount Everett: 10 a.m.

Taconic at Pittsfield, at Kirvin Park: 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenox at Mount Everett: 12 p.m.

Pittsfield vs. Taconic, at Kirvin Park: 1 p.m.

Wahconah at Drury: 5 p.m.

High School Football

Mount Greylock at Drury: 1 p.m.

Monument Mountain vs. Hoosac Valley: 1 p.m.

Cross-Country

Lee at Hoosac Valley: 9 a.m.

Pittsfield at Taconic: TBD

College Baseball

Williams at Amherst (2): 1 p.m.

College Softball

Amherst at Williams (2): 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Williams men at Wesleyan: 3 p.m.

Sunday

Girls Soccer

Wahconah at Monument: 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Amherst at Williams: 1 p.m.

College Softball

Williams at Amherst: 2 p.m.

College Golf

Amherst at Williams women: 1 p.m.