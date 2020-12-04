Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 11:25 a.m., ESPNEWS
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas: 7 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS
• Eastern Washington at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Washington State at Colorado: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence: 4:30 p.m., FS2
• Alabama A&M at Ohio State: 7 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois: 9 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ohio State at Michigan State: 12 p.m., ABC
• West Carolina at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at Texas Christian: 12 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas at Kansas State: 12 p.m., FOX
• Penn State at Rutgers: 12 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., FS2
• Arkansas at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN
• Ball State at Central Michigan: 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Syracuse at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC
• Indiana at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., ABC
• Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Buffalo at Ohio: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• West Virginia at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
• Tulsa at Navy: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at North Carolina State: 4 p.m., ACCN
• Stanford at Washington: 4 p.m., FOX
• Vanderbilt at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN
• Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado State at San Diego State: 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at California: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at Arizona: 7 p.m., FS1
• Clemson at Virginia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ABC
• South Carolina at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Miami at Duke: 8 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Louisiana State: 8 p.m., CBS
• Baylor at Oklahoma: 8 p.m., FOX
• Fresno State at Nevada (Reno): 9 p.m., FS2
• Wyoming at New Mexico: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon State at Utah: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
• UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped): 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
RUGBY
• Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Premier League: Everton at Burnley: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped): 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped): 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., NBC
• Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
SURFING
• WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped): 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 12:05 p.m., ESPN2
• Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
BIATHLON
• IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped): 4 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• Villanova at Texas: 1 p.m., ESPN
• Florida A&M at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Wichita State: 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Grambling State at Texas Tech: 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Stetson at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN
• Stony Brook at St. John’s: 2:30 p.m., FS1
• Xavier at Cincinnati: 3 p.m., ESPN
• Central Florida at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma at Texas Christian: 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN
• West Virginia at Georgetown: 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Kentucky at Georgia Tech: 5 p.m., ESPN
• Western Michigan at Michigan State: 6 p.m., BTN
• DePaul at Iowa State: 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State: 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at Penn State: 8 p.m., BTN
• Regional Coverage: California at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
• Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Iowa State: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• Penn State at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN
• Utah at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Charlotte at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ACCN
• Indiana at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, Washington at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Delaware at Pittsburgh: 6 p.m., ACCN
• Baylor at Arkansas: 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Washington State at Southern California: 7:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 1 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 4:30 p.m., GOLF
NFL FOOTBALL
• Las Vegas at NY Jets: 1 p.m., CBS
• NY Giants at Seattle: 4:05 p.m., FOX
• New England at LA Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS
• Denver at Kansas City: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester (taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland: 4:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final: 3 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FASL: Manchester City at Everton: 9:30 a.m., NBCSN