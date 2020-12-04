Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 11:25 a.m., ESPNEWS

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas: 7 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

• North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

• Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS

• Eastern Washington at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

• Washington State at Colorado: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence: 4:30 p.m., FS2

• Alabama A&M at Ohio State: 7 p.m., BTN

• Tennessee (Martin) at Illinois: 9 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Ohio State at Michigan State: 12 p.m., ABC

• West Carolina at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN

• Nebraska at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN

• Texas A&M at Auburn: 12 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma State at Texas Christian: 12 p.m., ESPN2

• Texas at Kansas State: 12 p.m., FOX

• Penn State at Rutgers: 12 p.m., FS1

• Kansas at Texas Tech: 12 p.m., FS2

• Arkansas at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN

• Ball State at Central Michigan: 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Syracuse at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC

• Indiana at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., ABC

• Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 p.m., CBS

• Buffalo at Ohio: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

• West Virginia at Iowa State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

• Tulsa at Navy: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at North Carolina State: 4 p.m., ACCN

• Stanford at Washington: 4 p.m., FOX

• Vanderbilt at Georgia: 4 p.m., SECN

• Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Colorado State at San Diego State: 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon at California: 7 p.m., ESPN

• Colorado at Arizona: 7 p.m., FS1

• Clemson at Virginia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ABC

• South Carolina at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Miami at Duke: 8 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Louisiana State: 8 p.m., CBS

• Baylor at Oklahoma: 8 p.m., FOX

• Fresno State at Nevada (Reno): 9 p.m., FS2

• Wyoming at New Mexico: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon State at Utah: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

• UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped): 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

• UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2

RUGBY

• Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Premier League: Everton at Burnley: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

• UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped): 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

• UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped): 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., NBC

• Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

SURFING

• WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped): 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain: 12:05 p.m., ESPN2

• Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 6, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

BIATHLON

• IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped): 4 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

• Villanova at Texas: 1 p.m., ESPN

• Florida A&M at Nebraska: 2 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Wichita State: 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Grambling State at Texas Tech: 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Stetson at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN

• Stony Brook at St. John’s: 2:30 p.m., FS1

• Xavier at Cincinnati: 3 p.m., ESPN

• Central Florida at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN

• Oklahoma at Texas Christian: 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M: 4 p.m., SECN

• West Virginia at Georgetown: 4:30 p.m., FS1

• Kentucky at Georgia Tech: 5 p.m., ESPN

• Western Michigan at Michigan State: 6 p.m., BTN

• DePaul at Iowa State: 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State: 6 p.m., SECN

• Seton Hall at Penn State: 8 p.m., BTN

• Regional Coverage: California at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

• Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Iowa State: 12 p.m., ESPNU

• Penn State at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN

• Utah at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

• Charlotte at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ACCN

• Indiana at Kentucky: 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, Washington at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• Delaware at Pittsburgh: 6 p.m., ACCN

• Baylor at Arkansas: 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Washington State at Southern California: 7:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 1 p.m., NBC

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico: 4:30 p.m., GOLF

NFL FOOTBALL

• Las Vegas at NY Jets: 1 p.m., CBS

• NY Giants at Seattle: 4:05 p.m., FOX

• New England at LA Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS

• Denver at Kansas City: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• Premiership: Harlequins at Gloucester (taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

SKIING

• FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland: 4:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final: 3 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

• FASL: Manchester City at Everton: 9:30 a.m., NBCSN