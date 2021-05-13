Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Collingwood at Sydney: 11:30 p.m., FS2
Brisbane at Gold Coast: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Greater Western Sydney at Richmond: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Missouri St. at Illinois St.: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN
Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal: 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Big East Tournament: TBD: 12 p.m., FS2
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 1 p.m., ACCN
Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 3 p.m., FS2
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Northwestern: 4 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Arizona: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Illinois at Iowa: 8 p.m., BTN
Washington at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2
The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore: 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox: 3 p.m., MLBN
LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore: 7 p.m., MLBN
LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at Golden State: 9:45 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Toronto at Winnipeg: 8 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, (taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
TYR: The Pro Swim Series, (taped): 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals: 4 a.m., TENNIS
Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Minnesota: 9 p.m., CBSSN
High School Baseball
Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Drury at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Chicopee at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Mount Greylock vs. Lenox, at Monument: 4 p.m.