Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Collingwood at Sydney: 11:30 p.m., FS2

Brisbane at Gold Coast: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

Greater Western Sydney at Richmond: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Missouri St. at Illinois St.: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal: 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Big East Tournament: TBD: 12 p.m., FS2

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 1 p.m., ACCN

Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 3 p.m., FS2

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Northwestern: 4 p.m., BTN

Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN

Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Arizona: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Illinois at Iowa: 8 p.m., BTN

Washington at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round: 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 5 p.m., FS2

The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore: 5 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox: 3 p.m., MLBN

LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore: 7 p.m., MLBN

LA Angels at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

New Orleans at Golden State: 9:45 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Toronto at Winnipeg: 8 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, (taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

TYR: The Pro Swim Series, (taped): 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals: 4 a.m., TENNIS

Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Minnesota: 9 p.m., CBSSN

High School Baseball

Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Drury at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Chicopee at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

High School Track and Field

Mount Greylock vs. Lenox, at Monument: 4 p.m.