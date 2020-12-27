Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Illinois State at Loyola Chicago: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Maryland at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., FS1
Michigan State at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN
Colorado at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Morgan State at Syracuse: 7 p.m., ACCN
Samford at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., SECN
NBA BASKETBALL
Memphis at Brooklyn: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Portland at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Buffalo at New England: 8:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
SKIING
FIS, Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped): 3 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa at Chelsea: 12:25 p.m., NBCSN