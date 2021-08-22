Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped): 3 a.m., GOLF
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Louisiana vs. Ohio, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN
NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Arizona at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., MLBN
Seattle at Oakland OR Kansas City at Houston (Games Joined in Progress): 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans: 8 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Leicester City at West Ham United: 3 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds: 10 a.m., TENNIS