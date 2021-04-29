Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane: 5:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 6:25 a.m., ESPNU

Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida A&M at Norfolk St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pac-12 Tournament (all day): 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal: 12 p.m., ACCN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal: 5 p.m., BTN

Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Louisville at Boston College: 5 p.m., ACCN

CURLING (WOMEN’S)

World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore: 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at The Races: 12 p.m., FS2

The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Minnesota: 8 p.m., FS1

Boston at Texas: 8 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

Portland at Brooklyn: 8 p.m., NBATV

Sacramento at LA Lakers: 10:30 p.m., NBATV

San Antonio at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB

NFL FOOTBALL

NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland: 7 p.m., ABC/ESPN/NFLN

RUGBY

NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne: 4 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

USL: San Diego at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Championship; Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.

Semifinal; Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Championship; Hoosac Valley at Drury: 4 p.m.

Semifinal; Lenox at Wahconah: TBD

FOOTBALL

Taconic at Pittsfield, at BCC: 6 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Lee: 6 p.m.