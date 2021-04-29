Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane: 5:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 6:25 a.m., ESPNU
Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal: 6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida A&M at Norfolk St.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN
Vanderbilt at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Pac-12 Tournament (all day): 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal: 12 p.m., ACCN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal: 5 p.m., BTN
Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Louisville at Boston College: 5 p.m., ACCN
CURLING (WOMEN’S)
World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Singapore: 10:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at The Races: 12 p.m., FS2
The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Minnesota: 8 p.m., FS1
Boston at Texas: 8 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Portland at Brooklyn: 8 p.m., NBATV
Sacramento at LA Lakers: 10:30 p.m., NBATV
San Antonio at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland: 7 p.m., ABC/ESPN/NFLN
RUGBY
NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne: 4 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
USL: San Diego at Phoenix: 10 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Championship; Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
Semifinal; Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Championship; Hoosac Valley at Drury: 4 p.m.
Semifinal; Lenox at Wahconah: TBD
FOOTBALL
Taconic at Pittsfield, at BCC: 6 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Lee: 6 p.m.