Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah: 5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

• The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2023, Annapolis, Md.: 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., ESPNU

ICE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

• Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship: 6 p.m., NHLN

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

• World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Opening Round, Baltimore: 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

• Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington: 1 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 6:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 9:50 p.m., FS2

• MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC: 10:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London: 6 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Connecticut at Chicago: 12 p.m., NBATV and NESN

• Indiana at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV

Futures League

• Vermont at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL

• North Adams at Bristol: 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

• Sheffield Seniors at Greenfield: 7 p.m.

Little League Baseball

• Pittsfield City Championship; Fire Department vs. Berkshire Bank, at Deming: 5 p.m.