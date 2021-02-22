Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Virginia Military Institute at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at Louisville: 7 p.m., ACCN

Florida at Auburn: 7 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Texas Christian: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Michigan State: 7 p.m., FS1

Louisiana State at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN

Penn State at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

St. John’s at Villanova: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas at Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at Kansas State: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Connecticut at Georgetown: 9 p.m., FS1

Washington at Arizona State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi at Missouri: 9 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Iowa at Maryland: 1 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Purdue at Indiana: 5 p.m., BTN

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Dallas: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Portland at Denver: 10 p.m., TNT

NBAGL BASKETBALL

Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., ESPN2

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Washington: 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United: 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

BASKETBALL

Monument Mountain boys at Mount Greylock: 5:45 p.m.

Lee girls at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Monument Mountain girls at Mount Greylock: 7:15 p.m.