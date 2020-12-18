On the air
BOXING
Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO
BIATHLON
IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped): 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis: 11:30 a.m., FS1
Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 12 p.m., CBS
ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., ESPN2
CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland: 2 p.m., CBS
Western Kentucky at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi at Dayton: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Portland at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Campbell at North Carolina State: 4 p.m., ACCN
CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland: 4:30 p.m., CBS
Delaware at La Salle: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Buffalo at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN
Arizona at Stanford: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Cincinnati at Georgia: 8 p.m., SECN
Central Florida at Florida State: 9 p.m., ACCN
St. Joseph’s at Villanova: 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Michigan at Illinois: 12 p.m., BTN
Mississippi at George Mason: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Stanford at Southern California: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas: 12 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN
Texas A&M at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN
Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FOX
Washington State at Utah: 1:30 p.m., FS1
Air Force at Army: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Mississippi at Louisiana State: 3:30 p.m., SECN
ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C.: 4 p.m., ABC
Minnesota at Wisconsin: 4 p.m., BTN
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas: 4:30 p.m., FOX
Illinois at Penn State: 5:30 p.m., FS1
Stanford at UCLA: 7 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Maryland: 7:30 p.m., BTN
American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati: 8 p.m., ABC
SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta: 8 p.m., CBS
Arizona State at Oregon State: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Providence at Northeastern: 1 p.m., NESN
Vermont at UMass: 6 p.m., NESN
Michigan State at Notre Dame: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Northeastern at Holy Cross: 3:30 p.m., NESN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
NBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Memphis: 8 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Buffalo at Denver: 4:30 p.m., NFLN
Carolina at Green Bay: 8:15 p.m., NFLN
SKIING
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 5 p.m., NBC
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val Gardena, Italy (taped): 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Arsenal at Everton: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Serie A: Bologna at Torino: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 8 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 10:30 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped): 2 p.m.. CBSSN
SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN
World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN
Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Creighton at Connecticut: 12 p.m., FS1
Illinois at Rutgers: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Marquette at Xavier: 2 p.m., FS1
Oral Roberts at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN
Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Providence at Seton Hall: 4:30 p.m., FS1
Delaware State at Georgia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN
Georgetown at St. John’s: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Michigan State at Northwestern: 7 p.m., BTN
St. Louis at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Washington: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Maine at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN
Virginia at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Jackson State at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
Syracuse at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN
Purdue at Penn State: 2 p.m., BTN
Arizona at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Nebraska at Indiana: 4 p.m., BTN
Arizona State at Colorado: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Central Arkansas at Mississippi State: 4 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff Selection Show: 12 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Northeastern at Providence: 3:30 p.m., NESN
Vermont at UMass: 6 p.m., NESN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.: 12 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC
NFL FOOTBALL
New England at Miami: 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle at Washington: 1 p.m., FOX
Kansas City at New Orleans: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cleveland at NY Giants: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped): 5 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Bologna at Torino: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 9:10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion: 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN