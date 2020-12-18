On the air

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING

Special Edition: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO

BIATHLON

IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped): 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Butler vs. Indiana, Indianapolis: 11:30 a.m., FS1

Iowa vs. Gonzaga, Sioux Falls, S.D.: 12 p.m., CBS

ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Louisville at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., ESPN2

CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, Cleveland: 2 p.m., CBS

Western Kentucky at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi at Dayton: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

Portland at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Campbell at North Carolina State: 4 p.m., ACCN

CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State, Cleveland: 4:30 p.m., CBS

Delaware at La Salle: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Regional Coverage: California State (Northridge) at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Buffalo at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN

Arizona at Stanford: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Cincinnati at Georgia: 8 p.m., SECN

Central Florida at Florida State: 9 p.m., ACCN

St. Joseph’s at Villanova: 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Michigan at Illinois: 12 p.m., BTN

Mississippi at George Mason: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Regional Coverage: Oregon at Washington: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Stanford at Southern California: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, Arlington, Texas: 12 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN

Texas A&M at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN

Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FOX

Washington State at Utah: 1:30 p.m., FS1

Air Force at Army: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Mississippi at Louisiana State: 3:30 p.m., SECN

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Charlotte, N.C.: 4 p.m., ABC

Minnesota at Wisconsin: 4 p.m., BTN

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas: 4:30 p.m., FOX

Illinois at Penn State: 5:30 p.m., FS1

Stanford at UCLA: 7 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland: 7:30 p.m., BTN

American Athletic Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati: 8 p.m., ABC

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, Atlanta: 8 p.m., CBS

Arizona State at Oregon State: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Providence at Northeastern: 1 p.m., NESN

Vermont at UMass: 6 p.m., NESN

Michigan State at Notre Dame: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Northeastern at Holy Cross: 3:30 p.m., NESN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

NBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Memphis: 8 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Buffalo at Denver: 4:30 p.m., NFLN

Carolina at Green Bay: 8:15 p.m., NFLN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 5 p.m., NBC

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val Gardena, Italy (taped): 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace: 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton: 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Arsenal at Everton: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Serie A: Bologna at Torino: 6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 8 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Club América, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 10:30 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped): 2 p.m.. CBSSN

SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN

World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Creighton at Connecticut: 12 p.m., FS1

Illinois at Rutgers: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Marquette at Xavier: 2 p.m., FS1

Oral Roberts at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN

Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Providence at Seton Hall: 4:30 p.m., FS1

Delaware State at Georgia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

Georgetown at St. John’s: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Michigan State at Northwestern: 7 p.m., BTN

St. Louis at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Washington: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Maine at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN

Virginia at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Jackson State at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

Syracuse at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN

Purdue at Penn State: 2 p.m., BTN

Arizona at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Nebraska at Indiana: 4 p.m., BTN

Arizona State at Colorado: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Central Arkansas at Mississippi State: 4 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Selection Show: 12 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Northeastern at Providence: 3:30 p.m., NESN

Vermont at UMass: 6 p.m., NESN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.: 12 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.: 3 p.m., NBC

NFL FOOTBALL

New England at Miami: 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle at Washington: 1 p.m., FOX

Kansas City at New Orleans: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cleveland at NY Giants: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped): 5 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped): 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Bologna at Torino: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 9:10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United: 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion: 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped): 8 p.m., NBCSN