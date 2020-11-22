Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Penn State at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN

KBO BASEBALL

Korean Series, Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Korean Series, Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

LA Rams at Tampa Bay: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League, Crystal Palace at Burnley: 12:25 p.m., NBCSN

Premier League, Southampton at Wolverhampton: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

