COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Penn State at Wisconsin: 6 p.m., BTN
Ohio State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN
KBO BASEBALL
Korean Series, Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Korean Series, Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
LA Rams at Tampa Bay: 8:15 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Crystal Palace at Burnley: 12:25 p.m., NBCSN
Premier League, Southampton at Wolverhampton: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN