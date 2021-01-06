COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• Iowa at Maryland: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Southern Methodist: 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., FS1
• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State: 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Brigham Young at Gonzaga: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Illinois at Northwestern: 9 p.m., BTN
• Southern California at Arizona: 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Portland at San Francisco: 9 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Stanford: 9 p.m., FS1
• Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State: 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington State at California: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Arizona State: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
• Oregon at Colorado: 11 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
• Hofstra at Northeastern: 12 p.m., NESN
• Maryland at Michigan State: 5 p.m., BTN
• Miami at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Tennessee: 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Rutgers: 7 p.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Boston College: 8 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M: 8:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Awards: 2020 Honors: 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua — The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii: 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA BASKETBALL
• Philadelphia at Brooklyn: 7:30 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at Denver: 10 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds: 1 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS