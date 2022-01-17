On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Basketball (Men's)
Baylor at West Virginia: 5 p.m., ESPN2
North Carolina at Miami: 7 p.m., ACCN
IUPUI at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN
Davidson at VCU: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas at Oklahoma: 7 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Michigan: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at Mississippi: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Butler at UConn: 7 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Arkansas: 7 p.m. SECN
Clemson at Syracuse: 9 p.m., ACCN
Wisconsin at Northwestern: 9 p.m., BTN
Air Force at Boise St.: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Duke at Florida St.: 9 p.m., ESPN
Iowa St. at Texas Tech: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at Vanderbilt: 9 p.m., SECN
CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.: CBSSN, 11 p.m.
College Basketball (Women's)
Duke at Miami: 2 p.m., ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech: 5 p.m., ACCN
College Hockey (Women's)
Northeastern at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus
NBA
NBATV — Minnesota at New York: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Detroit at Golden State: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL
Carolina at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Soccer (Men's)
SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA
Tennis
ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Tape): 2 p.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Daily Calendar
Boys Basketball
Pittsfield at Mount Anthony: 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lee at Renaissance: 6 p.m.
Pope Francis at Mount Everett: 6 p.m.
Ludlow at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.
Hampshire at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
Southwick at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 7 p.m.
Taconic at West Springfield: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Agawam: 7 p.m.
Frontier at Lenox: 7 p.m.
Wahconah at Amherst: 7 p.m.