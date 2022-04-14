On the Air 

(Subject to change/blackout)

Africa Basketball League

FAP vs. Cape Town (tape): Noon, NBATV

Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town: 1:30 p.m., NBATV

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: 3 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: 4 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, final practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series, final practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at Michigan State: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Washington: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Clemson at Wake Forest: 7 p.m., ACCN

Florida at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Arkansas: 7 p.m., SECN

Minnesota at Iowa: 8 p.m., BTN

Stanfrd at UCLA: 10 p.m., ESPN2

College Softball

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State: 11 a.m., ESPNU

Alabama State at Jackson State: 1 p.m, ESPNU

Georgia at Missouri: 1 p.m., SECN

Syracuse at Louisville: 5 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Nebraska: 6 p.m., BTN

Providence at UConn: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oregon at Arizona: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

UC San Dieg at Cal State-Fullerton: 10 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at California: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The LOTTE Championship, Third Round: 7 p.m., GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 277, A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire, Featherweights: 10 p.m., SHO

Major League Baseball

Arizona at NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN

Minnesota at Boston: 2 p.m., NESN

Minor League Baseball

Lehigh Valley at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN-Plus

NBA

Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Atlanta at Cleveland: 7:40 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL

Winnipeg at Florida: 7 p.m., NHLN

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage, Houston at Kansas City, Group C: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis

Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers — U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers — U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Daily Calendar 

High School Baseball

Pittsfield at Northampton: 4 p.m.

Drury at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

McCann Tech at Turners Falls: 3:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Lenox at Mount Everett: 5:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Lee: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Hoosac Valley boys vs. Pittsfield at BCC: 6 p.m.

Hampshire Regional at Lee girls: 4 p.m.

Wahconah girls at Northampton: 7:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Wahconah at Mahar: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lee: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Agawam: 1 p.m.

College Baseball

Framingham State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.

Williams at Middlebury: 4 p.m.

College Softball

Framingham State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.

Wesleyan at Williams: 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

MCLA women at Mass. Maritime: 7 p.m

