Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton: 11 p.m., FS2
AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide: 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Western at Geelong: 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 6:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami (Ohio) at Miami: 7 p.m., ACCN
Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., FS1
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Syracuse at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Washington at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Pittsburgh at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Montenegro, Second Round, Manila, Philippines: 4:30 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.): 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:30): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Sydney at South Sydney: 5:55 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town: 3 p.m., USA
Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez: 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York: 8 p.m., ION
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Golf
Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA women at Dean: 1 p.m.
SUNY Cobleskill at MCLA men: 4 p.m.