AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton: 11 p.m., FS2

AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide: 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AFL: Western at Geelong: 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 7:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 6:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami (Ohio) at Miami: 7 p.m., ACCN

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., FS1

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at Hawaii: 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Syracuse at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN

Washington at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pittsburgh at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Montenegro, Second Round, Manila, Philippines: 4:30 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.): 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (9:30): 10 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Sydney at South Sydney: 5:55 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town: 3 p.m., USA

Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez: 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York: 8 p.m., ION

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Golf

Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA women at Dean: 1 p.m.

SUNY Cobleskill at MCLA men: 4 p.m.