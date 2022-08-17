COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• Weber St. at Colorado: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Southern Cal at Purdue: 7 p.m., BTN

• Florida St. at South Carolina: 7 p.m., SECN

• New Mexico St. at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• Iowa at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia: 7 a.m., GOLF

• USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.: 3 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

• AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome: 12 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

• World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland: 2 p.m., ESPNU

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.: 1 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.: 3 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.: 5 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

• Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Texas: 2 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NESN

NFL FOOTBALL

• Preseason: Chicago at Seattle: 8 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

• NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland: 4 a.m. (Friday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPNU

• First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Babe Ruth Baseball

• World Series championship bracket semifinal; Pacific Southwest vs. Middle Atlantic, in Virginia: 4 p.m.

• World Series championship bracket semifinal; Pittsfield 13s vs. Midwest Plains/Virginia, in Virginia: 7 p.m.