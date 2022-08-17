COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• Weber St. at Colorado: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Southern Cal at Purdue: 7 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at South Carolina: 7 p.m., SECN
• New Mexico St. at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Iowa at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia: 7 a.m., GOLF
• USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 32, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.: 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
• AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy), Rome: 12 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• World U-21 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Limerick, Ireland: 2 p.m., ESPNU
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 5, Williamsport, Penn.: 1 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 6, Williamsport, Penn.: 3 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 7, Williamsport, Penn.: 5 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 8, Williamsport, Penn.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
• Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Texas: 2 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Boston at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NESN
NFL FOOTBALL
• Preseason: Chicago at Seattle: 8 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland: 4 a.m. (Friday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPNU
• First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Babe Ruth Baseball
• World Series championship bracket semifinal; Pacific Southwest vs. Middle Atlantic, in Virginia: 4 p.m.
• World Series championship bracket semifinal; Pittsfield 13s vs. Midwest Plains/Virginia, in Virginia: 7 p.m.