Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.: 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 7 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
The Royal Ascot: Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL 5: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), Atlantic City, N.J.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Baltimore at Cleveland: 1 p.m., MLBN
Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6: 8:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 3: 8 p.m., USA
RUGBY
NRL: Sydney at Penrith: 5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Bucharest, Romania: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Belgium, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Austria, Group C, Amsterdam: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Copa América Soccer: Colombia vs. Venezuela, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil: 5 p.m., FS1
Copa América Soccer: Peru vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro: 8 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped):6:30 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 10 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
New York at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., CBSSN
Track and Field
Division II Central/Western Mass. Championships, at Lunenburg: 1 p.m.
Division I Central/Western Mass. Championships, at Westfield State: 4 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Nashua: 6 p.m.