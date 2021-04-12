Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Auburn at Georgia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

Florida St. at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE GOLF

The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Winthrop at Clemson: 4 p.m., ACCN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Minnesota: 2 p.m., NESN

Oakland at Arizona: 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at San Francisco: 10 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Clippers at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Boston at Portland: 10 p.m., TNT and NBCSB

NHL HOCKEY

Philadelphia at Washington: 7 p.m., NBCSN

Buffalo at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 6 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 8 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 10:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: U.S. at France: 3 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

Boys Soccer

Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Drury at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 5:30 p.m.

Lenox at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

Mount Everett at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.