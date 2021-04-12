Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Auburn at Georgia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN
Florida St. at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE GOLF
The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.: 7 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Winthrop at Clemson: 4 p.m., ACCN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Minnesota: 2 p.m., NESN
Oakland at Arizona: 3:30 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at NY Mets: 7 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at San Francisco: 10 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Boston at Portland: 10 p.m., TNT and NBCSB
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at Washington: 7 p.m., NBCSN
Buffalo at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 6 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 8 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg: 10:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. at France: 3 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Charleston-WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
Boys Soccer
Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Drury at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 5:30 p.m.
Lenox at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Monument Mountain at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
Mount Everett at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.