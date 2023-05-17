Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Maryland at Penn St.: 5 p.m., BTN
Florida St. at Louisville: 7 p.m., ACCN
UConn at Creighton: 7 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN
Indiana at Michigan St.: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Syracuse, Quarterfinal: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Boston College, Quarterfinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Denver at North Carolina, Quarterfinal: 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern, Quarterfinal: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie): 11 a.m., ESPN
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ESPN
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie): 1 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, Tampere, Finland: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia: 1 p.m., NHLN
MILB BASEBALL
Lehigh Valley at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.): 7:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2: 8:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1: 8 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United: 2:30 p.m., USA
TENNIS
Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal: 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
High School Softball
Greenfield at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.
Southwick at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Turners Falls at Taconic: 4 p.m.
Central at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Lee at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Saint Mary’s at Lenox: 7 p.m.
High School Tennis
Mount Everett at Lee: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.
Local Golf
Massachusetts Open qualifier, Country Club of Pittsfield: 8 a.m.