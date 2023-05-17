Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Maryland at Penn St.: 5 p.m., BTN

Florida St. at Louisville: 7 p.m., ACCN

UConn at Creighton: 7 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN

Indiana at Michigan St.: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Syracuse, Quarterfinal: 12 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Boston College, Quarterfinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Denver at North Carolina, Quarterfinal: 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern, Quarterfinal: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie): 11 a.m., ESPN

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.: 1 p.m., ESPN

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie): 1 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, Tampere, Finland: 9 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia: 1 p.m., NHLN

MILB BASEBALL

Lehigh Valley at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.): 7:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2: 8:40 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1: 8 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United: 2:30 p.m., USA

TENNIS

Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal: 2:30 p.m., TENNIS

High School Softball

Greenfield at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.

Southwick at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Turners Falls at Taconic: 4 p.m.

Central at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Lee at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Saint Mary’s at Lenox: 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

Mount Everett at Lee: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Local Golf

Massachusetts Open qualifier, Country Club of Pittsfield: 8 a.m.