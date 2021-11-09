AUTO RACING

• FIM Motocross: The MX2, Mantua, Italy (Taped): 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

• Lafayatte at Syracuse: 6 p.m., NESN

• Buffalo at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN

• Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall: 7 p.m., FS1

• Southern at Louisville: 8 p.m., NESN

• Youngstown St. at Penn St.: 8:30 p.m., BTN

• Penn at Florida St.: 9 p.m., ACCN

• Coppin St. at DePaul: 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

• S. Illinois at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN

• Pepperdine at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Toledo at Bowling Green: 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Ball St. at N. Illinois: 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Kent St. at Cent. Michigan: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal: 12 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal: 2 p.m., BTN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal: 5 p.m., ACCN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

• Georgia at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 1 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America’s Day at The Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

• Toronto at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB

• Detroit at Houston: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at LA Lakers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

• Toronto at Philadelphia: 7:30 p.m., NHLN

• Minnesota at Arizona: 10 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Early Rounds; Linz-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Round Robin: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

MIAA Boys Soccer Tournament

• Division IV: No. 9 Nantucket at No. 8 Wahconah: 4 p.m.

MIAA Girls Soccer Tournament

• Division IV: No. 16 Monument Mountain at No. 1 Cohasset: 4:30 p.m.