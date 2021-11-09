AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, Mantua, Italy (Taped): 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
• Lafayatte at Syracuse: 6 p.m., NESN
• Buffalo at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall: 7 p.m., FS1
• Southern at Louisville: 8 p.m., NESN
• Youngstown St. at Penn St.: 8:30 p.m., BTN
• Penn at Florida St.: 9 p.m., ACCN
• Coppin St. at DePaul: 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
• S. Illinois at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
• Pepperdine at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Toledo at Bowling Green: 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Ball St. at N. Illinois: 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Kent St. at Cent. Michigan: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal: 12 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal: 2 p.m., BTN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal: 5 p.m., ACCN
• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
• Georgia at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 1 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at The Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
• Toronto at Boston: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB
• Detroit at Houston: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at LA Lakers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
• Toronto at Philadelphia: 7:30 p.m., NHLN
• Minnesota at Arizona: 10 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Early Rounds; Linz-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Round Robin: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
MIAA Boys Soccer Tournament
• Division IV: No. 9 Nantucket at No. 8 Wahconah: 4 p.m.
MIAA Girls Soccer Tournament
• Division IV: No. 16 Monument Mountain at No. 1 Cohasset: 4:30 p.m.