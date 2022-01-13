Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Buffalo at Ball St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Purdue: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Manhattan at Iona: 7 p.m., ESPNU

VCU at St. Bonaventure: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Akron at Kent St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Davidson at Richmond: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Illinois: 9 p.m., FS1

Fresno St. at UNLV: 11 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Villanova at DePaul: 6:30 p.m., FS2

Stanford at Colorado: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Georgia at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Oklahoma at Utah: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Boston College at New Hampshire: 7 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Michigan at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN

Nebraska at Michigan: 9 p.m., BTN

GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped): 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NBCSB

Golden State at Chicago: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Dallas at Memphis: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Dallas at Florida: 7 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA

Boys Basketball

Hopkins Academy at Lenox: 7 p.m.

Turners Falls at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.

Mount Everett at St. Mary: 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wahconah vs. SICS, Hoophall Classic at Springfield College: 3 p.m.

Lenox at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 7 p.m.

Drury at Ludlow: 7 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.

Swimming

Wahconah at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

Easthampton at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Drury vs. Mount Everett at Berkshire School: 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Williams men at Bowdoin: 7 p.m.

Bowdoin at Williams women: 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Amherst at Williams women: 7 p.m.