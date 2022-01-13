Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Buffalo at Ball St.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Purdue: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Manhattan at Iona: 7 p.m., ESPNU
VCU at St. Bonaventure: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Akron at Kent St.: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Davidson at Richmond: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Illinois: 9 p.m., FS1
Fresno St. at UNLV: 11 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Villanova at DePaul: 6:30 p.m., FS2
Stanford at Colorado: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Georgia at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN
Oklahoma at Utah: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Boston College at New Hampshire: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Michigan at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., BTN
Nebraska at Michigan: 9 p.m., BTN
GOLF
PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped): 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NBCSB
Golden State at Chicago: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Dallas at Memphis: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Dallas at Florida: 7 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA
Boys Basketball
Hopkins Academy at Lenox: 7 p.m.
Turners Falls at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.
Mount Everett at St. Mary: 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Wahconah vs. SICS, Hoophall Classic at Springfield College: 3 p.m.
Lenox at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 7 p.m.
Drury at Ludlow: 7 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.
Swimming
Wahconah at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Anthony at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
Easthampton at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
Drury vs. Mount Everett at Berkshire School: 7 p.m.
College Basketball
Williams men at Bowdoin: 7 p.m.
Bowdoin at Williams women: 7 p.m.
College Hockey
Amherst at Williams women: 7 p.m.