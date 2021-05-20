On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Australian Rules Football
AFL, Hawthorn at Carlton 11:30 p.m., FS2
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice: 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice: 4 p.m., FS1
College Baseball
Iowa at Northwestern: 2 p.m., BTN
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest: 3 p.m., ACCN
Maryland at Michigan: 5 p.m., BTN
Miami at Louisville: 5 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN
Florida at Arkansas: 8 p.m., SECN
Arizona at Oregon State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
College Softball
NCAA Tournament, UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Regional, Game 1: Noon, ACCN
NCAA Tournament, Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1: Noon, ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1: Noon, ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1: 1 p.m., SECN
NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Regional TBD: 4 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, McNeese State at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1: 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament, Wichita State vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Alabama State at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2: 6 p.m., SECN
NCAA Tournament, Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, Fresno State vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Regional TBD: 10 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Long Beach State at UCLA, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN
LPGA Tour, The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF
Major League Baseball
Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN-PLUS
Milwaukee at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., FS1
Seattle at San Diego: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
Western Conference Playoffs, Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round: 9:10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs, East Division, Washington at Boston, Game 4: 6:30 p.m.
Stanley Cup Playoffs, Central Division, Carolina at Nashville, Game 3: 7 p.m., USA
Stanley Cup Playoffs, North Division, Winnipeg at Edmonton, Game 2: 9 p.m., NBCSN
Stanley Cup Playoffs, West Division, Colorado at St. Louis, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., USA
WNBA
Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN