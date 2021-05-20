On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Australian Rules Football

AFL, Hawthorn at Carlton 11:30 p.m., FS2

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice: 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice: 4 p.m., FS1

College Baseball

Iowa at Northwestern: 2 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest: 3 p.m., ACCN

Maryland at Michigan: 5 p.m., BTN

Miami at Louisville: 5 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

Florida at Arkansas: 8 p.m., SECN

Arizona at Oregon State: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

College Softball

NCAA Tournament, UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Regional, Game 1: Noon, ACCN

NCAA Tournament, Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1: Noon, ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1: Noon, ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1: 1 p.m., SECN

NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Regional TBD: 4 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, McNeese State at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1: 4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament, Wichita State vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Alabama State at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2: 6 p.m., SECN

NCAA Tournament, Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, Fresno State vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Regional TBD: 10 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Long Beach State at UCLA, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, Second Round: 1 p.m., ESPN

LPGA Tour, The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

Major League Baseball

Boston at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., NESN-PLUS

Milwaukee at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., FS1

Seattle at San Diego: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Western Conference Playoffs, Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round: 9:10 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs, East Division, Washington at Boston, Game 4: 6:30 p.m.

Stanley Cup Playoffs, Central Division, Carolina at Nashville, Game 3: 7 p.m., USA

Stanley Cup Playoffs, North Division, Winnipeg at Edmonton, Game 2: 9 p.m., NBCSN

Stanley Cup Playoffs, West Division, Colorado at St. Louis, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., USA

WNBA

Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

