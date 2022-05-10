Schedule subject to change

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Liberty at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.: 11 a.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.: 12 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ACCN

• Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich.: 1:30 p.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.: 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.: 4:30 p.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.: 5 p.m., SECN

• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich.: 7 p.m., BTN

• Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla.: 7:30 p.m., SECN

MLB BASEBALL

• Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh: 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco: 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Tampa Bay at LA Angels: 7 p.m., FS1

• Boston at Atlanta: 7 p.m., NESN

MILB BASEBALL

• Rochester at Worcester: 12 p.m., NESN

NBA BASKETBALL

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5: 7 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5: 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5: 7 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome: 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton: 3:15 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• New York at Chicago: 8 p.m., CBSSN

High School Baseball

• Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.

• Ludlow at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

• Housatonic Valley at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

• Lee at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

• McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

• Lenox at Putnam: 4 p.m.

• Mount Everett at Drury: 4 p.m.

• Smith Vocational at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

• Mount Greylock at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.

• Mount Everett girls at Monument Mountain: 4:15 p.m.

• Lenox girls at Lee: 4:15 p.m.

• Lee boys at Lenox: 4:15 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

• Hoosac Valley boys at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

• Pittsfield at Lenox boys: 5 p.m.

• Belchertown at Wahconah boys: 6:30 p.m.