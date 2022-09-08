Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Geelong: 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., USA
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisville at UCF: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boise St. at New Mexico: 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Virginia Tech at Virginia: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Michigan St. at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN
Stanford at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Wisconsin at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Exhibition: U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV
GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 4 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.): 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City: 8 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Titans vs. Eels: 11 p.m., FS2
NRL: Broncos vs. Dragons: 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC: 7:30 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 3 p.m., ESPN
ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN
High School Football
Wahconah at Pittsfield, at BCC: 7 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Northampton: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Lee: 7 p.m.
McCann Tech at Franklin Tech: 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Drury at Pioneer Valley Christian: 4 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Taconic at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.
Mahar at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Pittsfield at South Hadley: 4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Lenox at Chicopee: 5 p.m.
Putnam at Monument Mountain: 5:30 p.m.
Easthampton at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.
Ware at Taconic: 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Lesley at MCLA men: 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Brandeis at Williams: 7 p.m.