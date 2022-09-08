Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Geelong: 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., USA

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 7:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation: 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisville at UCF: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Boise St. at New Mexico: 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Virginia Tech at Virginia: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Michigan St. at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN

Stanford at Penn St.: 6 p.m., BTN

Wisconsin at Kentucky: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Exhibition: U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV

GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati: 4 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea: 11 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.): 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 4 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City: 8 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Titans vs. Eels: 11 p.m., FS2

NRL: Broncos vs. Dragons: 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC: 7:30 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 3 p.m., ESPN

ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN

High School Football

Wahconah at Pittsfield, at BCC: 7 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Northampton: 7 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Lee: 7 p.m.

McCann Tech at Franklin Tech: 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Drury at Pioneer Valley Christian: 4 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

Mahar at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Pittsfield at South Hadley: 4:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lenox at Chicopee: 5 p.m.

Putnam at Monument Mountain: 5:30 p.m.

Easthampton at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.

Ware at Taconic: 6:30 p.m.

Amherst at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Lesley at MCLA men: 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Brandeis at Williams: 7 p.m.