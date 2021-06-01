(Schedule subject to change)
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 5 p.m., GOLF
CYCLING
UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped): 2 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Houston: 8 pm, ESPN, NESN
Oakland at Seattle (11 p.m.) OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5: 7 p.m., NBATV
Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5: 9:30 p.m., NBATV
Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2: 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France: 2:50 p.m., ESPN2
Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1: 3:30 p.m., FS2
Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1: 6 p.m., FS2
Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1: 8:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris: 5 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris: 3 p.m., TENNIS
WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif,: 9 p.m., ESPNU
High School Baseball
Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
Pittsfield at Monument Mountain: 5 p.m.
High School Softball
McCann Tech at Smith Academy: 4 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Drury: 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Taconic, Pathfinder at Hampshire: 5 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Westfield: 6:30 p.m.