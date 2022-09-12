Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

James Madison at NC State: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Florida St. at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1) OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1) (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

NY Yankees at Boston: 7:30 p.m., TBS and NESN

San Diego at Seattle OR Atlanta at San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands: 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 2: 9 p.m., ESPN

High School Golf

McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 3 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Easthampton at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.

Frontier at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Putnam at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

College Soccer

MCLA women at SUNY Cobleskill: 4 p.m.

MCLA men at Elms: 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Framingham State: 7 p.m.