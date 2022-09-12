Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
James Madison at NC State: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Florida St. at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1) OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1) (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7:30 p.m., TBS and NESN
San Diego at Seattle OR Atlanta at San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands: 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 2: 9 p.m., ESPN
High School Golf
McCann Tech at Westfield Tech: 3 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Mount Everett: 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Easthampton at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.
Frontier at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Putnam at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
College Soccer
MCLA women at SUNY Cobleskill: 4 p.m.
MCLA men at Elms: 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at Framingham State: 7 p.m.